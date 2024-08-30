Corned Beef on Rye Quesadilla Recipe

There is certainly more than one way to make a quesadilla. There are steak quesadillas and sheet pan quesadillas, and of course classic chicken quesadillas. Methods and fillings all differ, but there are a few steadfast rules for creating the perfect quesadilla at home.

As a first rule, but sure to use one tortilla per quesadilla. While it may be tempting to pile toppings all over a tortilla and top it with another tortilla, that makes it difficult to flip while keeping the filling intact. Reserve the filling for one half of the tortilla and then fold over the other half for a more compact quesadilla that flips like a dream. Rule number two is also about holding the quesadilla together, but this time with the cheese. Cheese keeps the tortilla stuck together, so pile it on both the bottom and the top of the other fillings. It'll act as "glue," ensuring it stays stuck together on both sides.

Rule three is crucial for a wow-worthy quesadilla: add texture. Whether it's adding bell peppers and onions for crunch in this fajita quesadilla or piling on coleslaw in this corned beef on rye quesadilla, a little contrasting texture adds to the appeal. Lastly, rule number four: keep the heat at medium. No one wants a charred exterior with a cold interior. A griddle set over medium (or even medium-low) will result in a perfectly crispy quesadilla with loads of melty cheese.