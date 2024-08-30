Corned Beef On Rye Quesadilla Recipe
A Reuben is an undeniably iconic American sandwich. Though the exact origin of the Reuben is contested, one thing is for sure: it's a diner and deli staple across the United States. In true American melting pot fashion, we're going to borrow inspiration from both the classic sandwich and our Mexican neighbors to create a "corned beef on rye" quesadilla. It has all the flavors of a Reuben sandwich (corned beef, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw). It even has caraway seeds, a nod to the rye bread typical of a Reuben. Instead of rye bread, of course, it's all piled onto a flour tortilla and crisped on a griddle to perfection.
Recipe developer Kate Shungu notes, "You wouldn't expect to find coleslaw on a quesadilla, but I can assure you it's a delightfully crunchy addition to the typically creamy interior of a quesadilla. The flavors just explode in this recipe, and the dipping sauce takes it over the top." In less than 15 minutes, the corned beef on rye quesadilla can be on your dinner table — a fusion of flavors with a hint of diner nostalgia.
Gather the ingredients for corned beef on rye quesadillas
Corned beef deli meat and shredded Swiss cheese are the stars of this quesadilla. The filling also includes a simple coleslaw made with chopped purple and green cabbage, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, and caraway seeds. It's all piled into flour tortillas, and served with a dipping sauce made with Dijon mustard and more mayonnaise.
Step 1: Make the coleslaw
Make the coleslaw: In a medium bowl, stir together the cabbage, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, and caraway seeds. Set aside.
Step 2: Make the dipping sauce
In a small bowl, stir together the remaining ½ cup mayonnaise and Dijon mustard.
Step 3: Heat a griddle
Preheat a griddle or two large skillets over medium heat.
Step 4: Add the tortillas and cheese
Place the tortillas on the griddle or skillet. Place ¼ cup of cheese on half of each tortilla. (You may need to do this in batches, depending on the size of your griddle.)
Step 5: Top with corned beef and coleslaw
Top with ¼ of the corned beef and ¼ of the coleslaw per tortilla.
Step 6: Top with remaining cheese
Top with the remaining cheese, dividing it evenly among the tortillas.
Step 7: Fold over the tortillas
Fold each tortilla over to make a half moon. Cook until the underside is lightly browned, about 2 minutes.
Step 8: Flip and finish cooking
Flip and continue cooking until the bottom is lightly browned and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes more.
Step 9: Cut and serve
Remove from the griddle and cut the quesadillas as desired. Serve with the Dijon/mayo dipping sauce.
- 1 ½ cups chopped purple and green cabbage
- ⅓ cup + 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon caraway seeds
- 1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 4 large flour tortillas
- 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
- 4 ounces thinly sliced corned beef deli meat
What are tips for making perfect quesadillas?
There is certainly more than one way to make a quesadilla. There are steak quesadillas and sheet pan quesadillas, and of course classic chicken quesadillas. Methods and fillings all differ, but there are a few steadfast rules for creating the perfect quesadilla at home.
As a first rule, but sure to use one tortilla per quesadilla. While it may be tempting to pile toppings all over a tortilla and top it with another tortilla, that makes it difficult to flip while keeping the filling intact. Reserve the filling for one half of the tortilla and then fold over the other half for a more compact quesadilla that flips like a dream. Rule number two is also about holding the quesadilla together, but this time with the cheese. Cheese keeps the tortilla stuck together, so pile it on both the bottom and the top of the other fillings. It'll act as "glue," ensuring it stays stuck together on both sides.
Rule three is crucial for a wow-worthy quesadilla: add texture. Whether it's adding bell peppers and onions for crunch in this fajita quesadilla or piling on coleslaw in this corned beef on rye quesadilla, a little contrasting texture adds to the appeal. Lastly, rule number four: keep the heat at medium. No one wants a charred exterior with a cold interior. A griddle set over medium (or even medium-low) will result in a perfectly crispy quesadilla with loads of melty cheese.
Can you transform other classic sandwiches into quesadillas?
What's your go-to sandwich at the deli? Practically any favorite can be transformed into a quesadilla. Here are a few ideas to get your wheels turning on what you can create in your own kitchen.
Club sandwich fans, load up a tortilla with turkey, ham, bacon, and thinly sliced tomatoes, and use shredded cheddar to hold it together. A little mayo on the side is perfect for dipping. Pastrami and Swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut is another classic pairing. Thousand Island dressing on the side will take it up a notch.
Roast beef and cheddar is a tried-and-true sandwich that can easily transform into a quesadilla. Thinly sliced deli meat is key to a smooth filling that stays inside the tortilla nicely. A bowlful of Arby's horsey sauce or Arby's special sauce is a must for a classic like that. Whatever you dream up, you can likely make it into a quesadilla! Just take note that certain cheeses are better left off a quesadilla. Save your parmesan for a bowl of spaghetti instead!