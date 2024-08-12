Chef-Tips For Topping Your Hot Dog With Homemade Chili
A good chili dog deserves a homemade chili. Going the extra mile for this step increases both the quality and comfort food factor of this American classic. However, unlike cooking chili as if it were its own meal, the sauce for chili dogs is only one part of a whole. So, does the type of chili topping off your hot dog matter? Mashed talked to Harris Mayer, the chef and owner of Creamline restaurant located in NYC's famous Chelsea Market, to find out. It turns out that not just any chili is right for the job.
"I love a chili dog," Mayer said. "But, the chili must not have beans, and it should be lighter on the spices, since the hot dog is spiced enough." While welcome in most other chilis, beans are one more texture that overcomplicates a chili dog. Similarly, too many spices in the chili can drown out the hot dog's flavor. Try lightening up the paprika, cayenne, cumin, and stronger seasonings found in chili. A quick and easy hot dog chili recipe is ideal: one with no beans, simple spices, and an uncomplicated ingredient list that makes preparation a breeze.
Chili is a topping, not the main event
Chef Harris Mayer's advice to keep the hot dog chili simple is wise. Consider it more like a sauce or a topping — by introducing a new flavor and texture, toppings enhance a meal, not overpower it. "I like chili on a hot dog for the acid and sweetness it brings to the game," Mayer explains. Chili brings acidity from the tomatoes and sweetness from the brown sugar to become the perfect pairing for a savory and well-spiced hot dog.
Many different regional hot dogs across the country feature a chili on top. Although the chili dog has mysterious origins, one of the original chili dogs comes from Detroit, Michigan. Called the Coney Dog, it features a bun, hot dog, chili, diced onions, and mustard. Its chili is similar to what Mayer describes in his recommendation: no beans and lighter on the spice.
The Coney Dog is a great example of how chili acts as a topping, not a main event, and should still allow the flavors of the hot dog to shine through. This also demonstrates the importance of choosing a high-quality hot dog. The next time you make chili dogs at home and want to improve their taste, check out these hot dogs that only use the best ingredients.