Chef-Tips For Topping Your Hot Dog With Homemade Chili

A good chili dog deserves a homemade chili. Going the extra mile for this step increases both the quality and comfort food factor of this American classic. However, unlike cooking chili as if it were its own meal, the sauce for chili dogs is only one part of a whole. So, does the type of chili topping off your hot dog matter? Mashed talked to Harris Mayer, the chef and owner of Creamline restaurant located in NYC's famous Chelsea Market, to find out. It turns out that not just any chili is right for the job.

"I love a chili dog," Mayer said. "But, the chili must not have beans, and it should be lighter on the spices, since the hot dog is spiced enough." While welcome in most other chilis, beans are one more texture that overcomplicates a chili dog. Similarly, too many spices in the chili can drown out the hot dog's flavor. Try lightening up the paprika, cayenne, cumin, and stronger seasonings found in chili. A quick and easy hot dog chili recipe is ideal: one with no beans, simple spices, and an uncomplicated ingredient list that makes preparation a breeze.