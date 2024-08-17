Grass-Fed Vs Grain-Fed Beef: How Do They Compare?

Red meat can become a big topic of debate, especially when it comes to health and nutrition. As many people cut back red meat from their diets for health, religious, or environmental reasons, others can't resist chowing down on a juicy steak for dinner or burger at their barbecue. Meanwhile, more options in our grocery aisles are in line with a demand an increasingly awareness about where food comes from. To that end, you may have spotted grass-fed labels in the pack, among many other common phrases on your beef packaging.

Though it can be confusing to determine what these labels actually mean, you don't have to worry. We have broken down what exactly grass-fed and grain-fed beef mean, how they are similar and differ (besides the price point), and what you should know when making your selection. To get the full picture, we spoke to experts ranging from cattle ranchers to chefs, to dietitians, who all weighed in to help you make the best decision about what kind of beef is the best fit for your kitchen.