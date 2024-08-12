For The Purest Hot Dog Flavor, Keep It Simple
If anyone ever tries to convince you that all hot dog buns are the same, feel free to ignore them — or at least prove them wrong. While it's true that pretty much any split roll, whether a pretzel bun, potato bun, or baguette, can hold a hot dog just fine, one style in particular truly allows it to be the star of the show. Chances are, you've paired plenty of franks with this type of bun. According to Harris Mayer, chef and owner of Creamline in New York, simplicity is the key to a great hot dog, and a bun straight from a grocery store pack is second to none.
"The grocery store pack is the best," Mayer shared. "I believe in plain, neutral flavor so the main event shines." A hot dog is a complex amalgamation of meats and spices, and a bun that's too dense can compete with these intricacies rather than complement them. Store-bought hot dog buns are pillowy soft, subtly sweet, and unobtrusive, ensuring each bite contains the proper bun-to-hot dog ratio. There are plenty of secrets to the perfect hot dog bite, from boiling the links in beer to achieving a crispy casing by frying them in oil, but the right bun can make or break the integrity of the meal.
Store-bought buns and mayo reign supreme
Another significant advantage of store-bought hot dog buns is their sheer convenience. Their pre-sliced, no-bake format makes them ideal for casual backyard barbecues, parking lot tailgates, and afternoons at the ballpark. This ease of use lets the focus remain on the hot dog and toppings rather than on preparing the bun. Plus, you can, in fact, freeze hot dog buns so you can reheat them for future game days, cookouts, and effortless dinners.
As for toppings, Harris Mayer's go-to garnish may sound a bit unconventional, but he promises it has the power to bring a lovely tang to the party. "Few things aren't improved by adding mayo," Mayer proclaims. Mayonnaise imparts a rich, creamy element to anything it touches. Of course, there are plenty of things you should be putting on your hot dog but aren't such as caramelized onions, roasted corn, and pesto. However, the modest taste of store-bought buns paired with the subtle zip of mayonnaise enhances that classic hot dog flavor without overpowering it. As chef Mayer wholeheartedly believes, a simple bun and a dollop of mayonnaise serve as the foundation of the perfect handheld delight.