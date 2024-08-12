For The Purest Hot Dog Flavor, Keep It Simple

If anyone ever tries to convince you that all hot dog buns are the same, feel free to ignore them — or at least prove them wrong. While it's true that pretty much any split roll, whether a pretzel bun, potato bun, or baguette, can hold a hot dog just fine, one style in particular truly allows it to be the star of the show. Chances are, you've paired plenty of franks with this type of bun. According to Harris Mayer, chef and owner of Creamline in New York, simplicity is the key to a great hot dog, and a bun straight from a grocery store pack is second to none.

"The grocery store pack is the best," Mayer shared. "I believe in plain, neutral flavor so the main event shines." A hot dog is a complex amalgamation of meats and spices, and a bun that's too dense can compete with these intricacies rather than complement them. Store-bought hot dog buns are pillowy soft, subtly sweet, and unobtrusive, ensuring each bite contains the proper bun-to-hot dog ratio. There are plenty of secrets to the perfect hot dog bite, from boiling the links in beer to achieving a crispy casing by frying them in oil, but the right bun can make or break the integrity of the meal.