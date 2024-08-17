Everything You Need To Know About The World's Largest Wawa

You won't be in southeastern Pennsylvania for long without running into Wawa convenience stores at seemingly every intersection. The chain, which doubles as a gas station at many of its 1,050 locations (and counting), has a cult-like following. Its fans are loudly enthusiastic about Wawa's made-to-order hoagies and other best-ranked dinner items, along with its not-so-secret menu items.

Wawa locations are predominantly based in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where they've been a longstanding tradition since the 1960s. The company has since expanded its stores to include locations in six other states and Washington, D.C. The chain continues expanding, but the largest Wawa in the world is located close to its roots, less than 30 miles from where the company began in Wawa, Pennsylvania. The biggest Wawa is more than double the size of a typical store and is located in the heart of Philadelphia itself. It doesn't have a gas station, but it makes up for it with a historic location and plentiful food options.

My family is a Wawa family. My husband's idea of treating himself is a pit stop at the nearest Wawa, and I've been known to request an Italian sub from Wawa after giving birth to our children. Our kids are also fan club members, given their propensity to scarf down any Wawa meatballs set in front of them. Long story short, I was eager to visit the Wawa to top all Wawas to see if it lived up to the hype. Here's what I discovered.