You surely want your fruits and vegetables to be perfectly ripe, but finding fresh produce at grocery stores can be a challenge. Are you sick of mushy herbs, limp carrots, and bruised peaches? Do you want to stop feeling like finding avocado that's neither hard nor brown and stringy is like stumbling across the holy grail? You're not alone. Many of us think that there's got to be a better way to find great produce at your local store.

We wanted to know the secrets to finding perfect grocery store produce, so we spoke to two experts on the matter. First, we interviewed Milena Pagan, chef and owner of Puerto Rican café Little Sister and Rebelle, a bakery specializing in bagels. As a chef and business owner, it's important for Pagan to find high-quality produce, so she knows how to pick the best. Then we talked with Josiah Leet, Produce and Floral Field Inspector at Whole Foods Market whose entire job revolves around making sure produce is up to scratch.

Armed with their knowledge, we put together this list of tricks and tips food experts use for finding the freshest grocery store produce. Not only will these tips help you find better quality fruits and veggies, they could mean you end up wasting less food and ultimately save you time and money because you aren't having to replace produce that went bad. So, here's to tastier, fresher produce and fewer trips to the grocery store.