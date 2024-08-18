Costco's Kirkland Brand Vs. Sam's Club Member's Mark: Which Is Better For 12 Popular Foods?

They are two of the largest grocery store brands on the market, thanks to the membership-only retail powerhouses that produce them. Both Kirkland and Member's Mark, the exclusive brands of Costco and Sam's Club respectively, are stamped across millions of food products worldwide, and due to the similar business models of their parent companies, these products can often mirror one another heavily. For every Kirkland muffin found at Costco, there will almost certainly be a Member's Mark muffin of similar size and flavor to match it across the street at the neighboring Sam's Club. This naturally makes for some serious rivalry among consumers as to which is superior.

But whether you're a die-hard Costco super-shopper or a fiercely-loyal Sam's Club frequenter, one thing's for sure: there are a few objective winners among the two brands when it comes to certain products. Whether it be a lower price point, a greater number of flavor choices, or simply an all-around better taste, check out these 12 popular foods which are better from either Kirkland or Member's Mark.