Cookie Dough Ice Creams Ranked From Worst To Best

The culinary genius that first dropped wads of unbaked cookie dough into ice cream deserves a shrine in their honor. Credit often goes to Ben & Jerry's, who offered the mix-in in 1984 at the company's flagship Vermont scoop shop at an anonymous fan's suggestion. Decades later, the concept is a regular in ice cream parlors and freezer sections around the world, blending two of life's purest pleasures in a singular goodie.

So many ice cream crafters keep a cookie dough recipe as part of their portfolios and it can be tricky to find the ones that make the most of this magnificent formula. Not one to remain ignorant about such subjects, I took to the grocery stores in my area and scooped up a slew of cookie dough ice creams from various producers to find out which cartons make the magic happen and which get lost in a delicious illusion.

With spoon in hand and a dream in my heart, I dug deep into a collection of cookie dough ice cream options to learn the truth. The details of my assessment can be found at the end of this article. All prices are accurate as of August 2024 and dependent on location.