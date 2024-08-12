The Best Butter Substitute For Rich And Creamy Lemon Bars

When life gives you lemons, make lemon bars. But what if you're fresh out of butter? No need to panic! Olive oil is here to save the day — and your dessert. In fact, extra virgin olive oil can quickly step into the spotlight as a clever butter substitute in many baked goods, including our easy lemon bar recipe that's perfect for summer. This stand-in role is especially relevant when it comes to the gooey bars' shortbread crust, the foundation of the iconic treats. Olive oil, a liquid fat, differs from butter, a solid fat, in that it yields a more compact texture when used in baking.

Traditionally, butter gives shortbread its renowned delicate, flaky, melt-in-your-mouth feel. While butter yields a crumbly character when mixed with flour and sugar, olive oil introduces a greater level of moisture to the cookie base. When you replace butter with EVOO, the resulting tender, crispy shortbread crust is infused with a subtly herbal, peppery, fruity taste that beautifully complements the tangy lemon curd layer.