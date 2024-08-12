The Best Butter Substitute For Rich And Creamy Lemon Bars
When life gives you lemons, make lemon bars. But what if you're fresh out of butter? No need to panic! Olive oil is here to save the day — and your dessert. In fact, extra virgin olive oil can quickly step into the spotlight as a clever butter substitute in many baked goods, including our easy lemon bar recipe that's perfect for summer. This stand-in role is especially relevant when it comes to the gooey bars' shortbread crust, the foundation of the iconic treats. Olive oil, a liquid fat, differs from butter, a solid fat, in that it yields a more compact texture when used in baking.
Traditionally, butter gives shortbread its renowned delicate, flaky, melt-in-your-mouth feel. While butter yields a crumbly character when mixed with flour and sugar, olive oil introduces a greater level of moisture to the cookie base. When you replace butter with EVOO, the resulting tender, crispy shortbread crust is infused with a subtly herbal, peppery, fruity taste that beautifully complements the tangy lemon curd layer.
Extra virgin olive oil gives lemon bars a refined flavor
Olive oil — often considered one of the best butter substitutes due to its plant-based nature, abundant antioxidants and other nutrients, and lower amounts of saturated fats — has a knack for bringing a sophisticated flavor to every party it's invited to. A dip for crusty bread? Splendid. A surprisingly delicious ice cream topping? Sure, why not? Folded into lemon bars' shortbread? Absolutely.
Paired with lemon bars' bright zest, a high-quality extra virgin olive oil adds a savory note that balances the lemon's natural tartness and sweetness. The result is a succulent, citrusy delight that feels more refined, yet just as comforting as the classic lemon bars you know and love.
As far as the amount of oil you should swap in place of butter, a 3-to-4 ratio is a commonly suggested guideline. For instance, if the recipe calls for 12 tablespoons of butter for the shortbread, you'll need 9 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Next time you're in the mood to whip up a batch of lemon bars and desire a supple oomph in each bite, save your butter for your morning toast and pour in the olive oil.