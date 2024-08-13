Pair Creamier Pasta Sauces With Thicker Noodles For The Ultimate Bite

Though theoretically any pasta sauce can go on any kind of noodle, in order to level up your dish, you'll want to figure out which specific kind of pasta would pair best with the type of sauce you're making. Some more delicate noodles can't handle heavy sauces, so if that's the kind of sauce you have in mind, look on the thicker end of the pasta spectrum. Noodles that are wide and flat provide an ideal canvas for creamy sauces, which are often a bit more robust, as they manage to maintain their bite when tossed in sauces that would overwhelm thinner noodles.

When dealing with a sauce that's creamy and thick but still quite smooth, such as Alfredo sauce, something like fettuccine or linguini is a great option. Sauces that are creamy and more textural pair best with a wide noodle like tagliatelle or pappardelle.

It's also worth noting that many thicker noodles contain egg, adding a subtle richness to the dough that works beautifully with creamy sauces. Of course, if you want to control the exact flavor, thickness and shape of your pasta, you can always try making your own — we've got a simple and delicious homemade pasta recipe to get you started.