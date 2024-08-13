Pair Creamier Pasta Sauces With Thicker Noodles For The Ultimate Bite
Though theoretically any pasta sauce can go on any kind of noodle, in order to level up your dish, you'll want to figure out which specific kind of pasta would pair best with the type of sauce you're making. Some more delicate noodles can't handle heavy sauces, so if that's the kind of sauce you have in mind, look on the thicker end of the pasta spectrum. Noodles that are wide and flat provide an ideal canvas for creamy sauces, which are often a bit more robust, as they manage to maintain their bite when tossed in sauces that would overwhelm thinner noodles.
When dealing with a sauce that's creamy and thick but still quite smooth, such as Alfredo sauce, something like fettuccine or linguini is a great option. Sauces that are creamy and more textural pair best with a wide noodle like tagliatelle or pappardelle.
It's also worth noting that many thicker noodles contain egg, adding a subtle richness to the dough that works beautifully with creamy sauces. Of course, if you want to control the exact flavor, thickness and shape of your pasta, you can always try making your own — we've got a simple and delicious homemade pasta recipe to get you started.
Best short pasta shapes and unconventional alternatives
What if you want to try out a creamy pasta sauce but prefer shorter pasta shapes to the long noodles you have to twirl endlessly around your fork? Don't fret — there are many perfect pairings within that category, and particular shapes that work best with thick, creamy sauces. Since you'll want to enjoy every last bit of the sauce you've chosen or made, look for shapes that can capture some of that liquid. Tube-like noodles are best for this, and basically, the larger the tube interior, the better that pasta is at holding on to all that sauce. Rigatoni is perfect for creamy sauces, or if you're looking for something that has even more little crevices to soak up sauce, try the ruffled beauty that is campanelle.
Those who have dietary restrictions can also keep the hearty factor in mind when deciding what noodle to pair with a creamy sauce. Soba noodles made with 100% buckwheat are quite robust, which means they can handle a thicker sauce without getting too weighed down. They're a good fit for those in need of a gluten-free option that has the same mouthfeel as a regular noodle. Or, for those in search of a lower carb option, zucchini noodles can pair very well with many creamy sauces — however, they obviously taste a bit different than regular noodles, so you want the sauce to pack a punch in order to avoid getting overwhelmed by the zucchini's flavor.