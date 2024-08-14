How Baltimore's Berger Cookies Became A Statewide Phenomenon

If you check out the current edition of the Berger distribution map, you'll see that the cookies are clustered in two main areas: the greater Baltimore area and the Maryland suburbs outside DC. The cookies are carried by supermarket chains like Safeway and Wegman's, both of which have a much wider footprint. So why haven't Berger cookies spread beyond the state's borders? It seems that they have, but only to a very limited extent. The bakery prefers to handle its own transport so it only services only those locations its fleet can reach.

At present, the map indicates that the only out-of-state stores carrying them are in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, plus a handful in Washington, D.C. At the very least, marketing them in the District may seem like a no-brainer since so many stores in bordering Montgomery County, Maryland carry the cookies. Even if the bakery doesn't truck its cookies beyond the mid-Atlantic region, it's willing to ship them nationwide. Not just Berger cookies but a few cakes and some cookie-themed merch are all available for purchase from its online shop.