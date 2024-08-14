Elevate Your Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich With A Fresh Egg

Frozen breakfast sandwiches can be a quick and convenient way to get a hearty, protein-packed breakfast. While the exact type you buy ultimately comes down to preference, Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg and Cheese sandwich makes our list of frozen breakfast sandwiches that are worth the money. So they're a solid option to try. However, if you assume you should consume what's in the package without customizing it, that's a rookie mistake. Simply taking an extra few minutes to cook a fresh egg will immediately elevate any type of frozen breakfast sandwich.

If your preferred breakfast sandwich already comes with a frozen egg, swapping it out with a fresh cooked alternative is worth it. As a bonus, this also means you can cook your egg exactly the way you like it. Most packaged breakfast sandwiches feature the eggs as a bit of a patty, with the whites and yolks mixed together and cooked all in one. These add a dose of protein, but can often be fairly underwhelming in terms of flavor and texture. With a freshly-cooked egg, you can customize it however you like — poached, fried, sunny side up, firm yolk, runny yolk. The options are endless. And, don't forget to toss in a little extra seasoning. Many packaged breakfast sandwiches can be fairly high in sodium, so skip out on adding more salt, instead sprinkling on your preferred seasonings, from chili powder for some kick or dried herbs for some extra flavor.