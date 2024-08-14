Elevate Your Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich With A Fresh Egg
Frozen breakfast sandwiches can be a quick and convenient way to get a hearty, protein-packed breakfast. While the exact type you buy ultimately comes down to preference, Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg and Cheese sandwich makes our list of frozen breakfast sandwiches that are worth the money. So they're a solid option to try. However, if you assume you should consume what's in the package without customizing it, that's a rookie mistake. Simply taking an extra few minutes to cook a fresh egg will immediately elevate any type of frozen breakfast sandwich.
If your preferred breakfast sandwich already comes with a frozen egg, swapping it out with a fresh cooked alternative is worth it. As a bonus, this also means you can cook your egg exactly the way you like it. Most packaged breakfast sandwiches feature the eggs as a bit of a patty, with the whites and yolks mixed together and cooked all in one. These add a dose of protein, but can often be fairly underwhelming in terms of flavor and texture. With a freshly-cooked egg, you can customize it however you like — poached, fried, sunny side up, firm yolk, runny yolk. The options are endless. And, don't forget to toss in a little extra seasoning. Many packaged breakfast sandwiches can be fairly high in sodium, so skip out on adding more salt, instead sprinkling on your preferred seasonings, from chili powder for some kick or dried herbs for some extra flavor.
The perfect protein for enhancing your breakfast sandwich
Replacing a frozen egg with a fresh egg will make a difference in terms of the taste and texture, but adding the latter to an eggless breakfast sandwich also has the benefit of upping the protein content. Eggs are sometimes called "the perfect protein" because they're packed with other nutrients such as vitamins A and D and amino acids. Plus, they're a relatively economical option. So, if your favorite Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich happens to come without an egg (like the chicken-based offerings, the simple sausage breakfast sandwich, or any of their snack-sized options), this hack is particularly useful.
Since you're already going to the trouble of cooking a fresh egg, don't just nuke the remainder of your meal, especially if you've bought a croissant breakfast sandwich — that flaky base deserves better than a microwave. Instead, while you're waiting for your egg to cook to your liking, heat the rest of the food in an air fryer for best results. To achieve the most even cooking, though, you'll want to open the sandwich and place the halves in the basket with both bread sides facing down. That way, they won't get burned by the heat coming from above. It's still going to be faster and more convenient than making all the components from scratch, and like with the egg, a little extra effort goes a long way.