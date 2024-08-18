13 Ways To Upgrade Your Little Caesars Pizza At Home

There's no rule that says you have to settle for the cheese that Little Caesars puts on your pizza. If you're a fromage connoisseur who loves flavors beyond the basics, or just a cheese fiend who needs their pie to be extra-extra, you have the freedom to fine-tune your final pie by piling on more of the shredded stuff. And no cheeses bring a basic pie closer to the heart of the Italian legacy of fantastic pizza than a mix of mozzarella and parmesan.

Fresh mozzarella in whatever form Little Caesars opts for may be what comes as standard with your order, but adding even more wouldn't be a mistake if you're looking for bigger flavor. Not only does it up the cheese factor exponentially, it may refresh a pizza that's been sitting in the shop, in the car, and on the counter while making its way to the dinner table. And springing for fresh parmesan rather than the shakable green Kraft will show you the difference having real parmesan on your pizza can make. In fact, once you do this fresh-cheese double, you have the fixings for a full-bore culinary celebration. Add your desired quantities of each to your pizza and apply extra heat in a 250 degree oven for a few minutes to make it melt.