Mistakes Everyone Makes With Their Kitchen Sponge, According To Scientists

When it comes to using sponges in our kitchen, most of us have been making mistakes with them all our lives. While the mistakes you make with sponges may not be a big deal most of the time, not being diligent with them has the potential to make you and your family sick if the wrong pathogens are present.

To bring you the most accurate information for how to use sponges in your kitchen, we turned to two experts on kitchen food safety topics. One person who provided insight for us is Dr. Manan Sharma, a USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) research microbiologist. The other is Dr. Kristen Gibson, a professor and the director for the Center for Food Safety at the University of Arkansas. We wanted to give you an image of how scientists who study the types of microorganisms that you might find in your kitchen apply the knowledge in real life. So, we asked both for their expertise and about their personal routines and practices when it comes to using sponges in the kitchen.

We hope you'll come away with not only new insight into what might be living in your sponges but also what practices you have with them that might not be very safe. Armed with sound scientific information, you can also think about instituting a safer cleaning regimen for your kitchen and dishes.