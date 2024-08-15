Grill Steaks For A Crowd Perfectly With This Pat LaFrieda Tip

Grilling even one steak can seem like a daunting task, as there are many mistakes you can make if you haven't already earned your pit-master card (and don't get too comfortable if you have; even experts can mess up). But grilling steaks for a crowd is a lot to manage, especially if one person wants a rare hunk of meat and others prefer it on the medium side. But, according to meat maestro Pat LaFrieda, who is the CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyor and a featured chef at the upcoming U.S. Open's Flavors of the Open, there's a simple technique that can make this complicated task a breeze.

His advice? "Put meat on in stages so that a variety of wellnesses are produced but all come out at the same time," LaFrieda said. This means starting with steaks that need to be cooked longer (although we're in your corner if you refuse to cook a steak well-done), and gradually adding the others, ensuring that everything hits the table at the same time.

To make sure each steak is cooked to perfection, stagger the cooking times according to thickness and doneness. More well-done steaks should go on first. Continue adding them in intervals in the order of doneness and thickness (thinner steaks won't take as long to cook). Not only will this ensure everything's done at the same time, but it's also better for managing your grill space so you don't overcrowd the grates and risk anything cooking unevenly.