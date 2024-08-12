The Palmer Candy Recall Got So Much Worse

The "White Coated Confectionary Items" recall began when Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier of possible salmonella contamination due to a potentially affected ingredient from one of its suppliers. The exact source is still under investigation by the FDA, and it is unknown how soon the recall can be terminated.

To avoid food poisoning, it's best to stay aware of FDA recalls such as this one. Thankfully, there have been no reported illnesses in connection to the Palmer Candy recall. Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrheal illness, nausea, fever, and stomach pain in healthy people. Symptoms can begin anywhere between six hours and six days after infection. Most people recover on their own, but some require antibiotics and hospitalization. A salmonella infection can be much more severe in infants, young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. In the most rare and severe cases, salmonella can enter the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Those who have purchased a "White Coated Confectionary Item" are encouraged to return it for a full refund. This comes as one of the biggest food recalls of 2024, which have included recalls of Trader Joe's cashews for salmonella and cheese products from Rizo-López Foods for listeria.