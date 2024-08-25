Mahi Mahi Tacos With Peach Salsa Recipe

When traveling in southern California (and far beyond), you'll see them on menu after menu — every establishment is clamoring for you to get a taste of their own spin on a fish taco. Featuring crispy, tempura-like fish nestled in tortillas, topped with a creamy slaw, there's no denying that fish tacos are a delicacy all their own, and it's pretty hard to pass them up when you do come across them at restaurants and bars.

While it's not particularly easy to capture that crispy fried fish essence in the context of home cooking (unless, of course, you have a deep fryer) it is slightly easier to make fish tacos with a non-fried twist. Infinitely adaptable, you can switch up fish tacos however you please, as evidenced by these mahi mahi tacos with peach salsa. These fish tacos are baked instead of fried, and topped with a light and fresh peach salsa for the perfect sweet-savory-salty balance.

"I love serving these for a light summer dinner," recipe developer Kate Shungu says. "In just about 30 minutes, you can have a flavorful dinner packed with lean protein and lots of fresh fruit flavor. I'm all about dinners where I can multi-task, so I like that I can make the peach salsa while the fish cooks, and then dinner is done."