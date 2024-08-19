5 Common Food Idioms In Sports And What They Actually Mean

Athletics is chock full of juicy jargon, perhaps to make sports more fun and engaging. And, as you can probably guess, bagels, meatballs, pancakes, and cabbage are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to foodie sports slang. For instance, when an athlete is called a "hot dog," they're not being described as a literal frankfurter on a bun. Instead, it's a cheeky way of saying they're showing off with flashy or exaggerated moves that prompt either cheers or jeers from the crowd and viewers.

In hockey, icing doesn't pertain to the creamy, sugary glaze on cookies and birthday cakes; it's all about the frosty, frozen rink. An "icing" happens when a player shoots the puck from their side of the center red line all the way past the opposing team's goal line without it being touched by anyone else. Pulling off a "nutmeg" in soccer involves maneuvering the ball between an opponent's legs, much like the spice that infuses eggnog, pumpkin pie, and chocolate chip cookies with a warm zest. A goal in both hockey and soccer is sometimes dubbed an "onion bag."

Then, there's boxing's "ham and egger," a label for an amateur fighter who executes the mere basics of sparring — like rustling up a rudimentary meal of ham and eggs for breakfast every morning. These comically culinary words and phrases give sports an extra playful twist for competitions that are as flavorful as they are fierce.