5 Common Food Idioms In Sports And What They Actually Mean
What could pancakes possibly have to do with volleyball? And why are these baseball reporters going wild over a batter smacking a meatball into left field? No, you're not imagining these goofy, hunger-inducing expressions on the TV or radio. In the fascinating intersection of sports and food, you'll find a buffet of metaphors that whet the appetite as much as they depict key moments in a game. These not-quite-edible colloquialisms are meant to describe actions on the field, court, or course while adding a dash of flavor to commentary.
Whether you're a loyal sports fan or, admittedly, just here for the snacks, understanding these food-related idioms will give you an appetizing edge in sports banter. Plus, this eccentric lexicon opens up a whole new world of themed dishes that can make game day as much about the grub as the final score. You may have even heard (or used) a few of the following sports phrases before.
A scoreless set with scrumptious symbolism
Getting "bagelled" in tennis means you've lost a set 6 to 0 — a feat as deflating as being handed a plain, untoasted bagel when you were fully expecting at least a couple of delicious toppings that aren't just cream cheese — like butter or egg salad. The term "bagel" simultaneously alludes to the round shape of the deli favorite and the constant zero in the scoreline. Why not supply a smörgåsbord of bagels and spreads at your next tennis viewing party? A thick layer of shmear with smoked salmon, onions, and capers; dollops of peanut butter and grape jelly; or a slathering of Nutella and sliced bananas will have your guests hoping for some "bagels" on the court.
Knock that meatball out of the ballpark
While a meatball certainly pairs well with a bowl of spaghetti, it isn't something a pitcher wants to feed a hungry batter. However, from the batter's perspective, devouring a meatball is the perfect opportunity for sweet (err... savory) victory. In baseball, a "meatball" is an easy pitch thrown down the center of the plate. This term from America's favorite pastime likely originated in 1912, when Harold O. Johnson, a reporter for the Chicago Record-Herald, described Chicago White Sox pitcher Joe Benz as a "meatball expert" after he allowed two doubles and a single, resulting in two runs.
You can pay homage to this beefy baseball term by hosting a meatball cook-off or potluck for your next get-together or tailgate. Encourage guests to focus on different mouthwatering meatball recipes that call for unique sauces and ingredients such as ground turkey, mozzarella, puff pastry, teriyaki, and marinara.
Serve up pancakes on the volleyball court
In volleyball, a "pancake" is a last-ditch defensive move in which a player dramatically dives toward the ball and slides their hand flat on the ground to keep it in play. While mastering this skill is as coveted as flipping griddle cakes without creating a mess, it also brings a hint of breakfast spirit to those bold, game-saving moments. To offer that charm to your next volleyball tournament, set up a pancake bar with all the best toppings that aren't syrup. From macerated strawberries and bacon to coconut whipped cream and caramelized fruit, let your pals stack their pancakes as high as the net. (For the record, syrup is obviously still invited to the feast.)
Golfers never have cabbage cravings
Cabbage may be an essential element of traditional coleslaw, but it's nowhere near ideal for a round of golf. In fact, "cabbage" is a nickname for the thick, gnarly, knee-high rough where golf balls go to disappear. Other leafy green-inspired lingo to illustrate a course's overgrown, chaotic terrain include lettuce and spinach. To honor this frustrating predicament in a quirky way, feel free to cook up a variety of our cabbage recipes you'll want to eat all year round at your next golf outing such as hearty colcannon, succulent Reubens, crispy chow mein, and tangy kimchi.
Even more tasty sports vernacular
Athletics is chock full of juicy jargon, perhaps to make sports more fun and engaging. And, as you can probably guess, bagels, meatballs, pancakes, and cabbage are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to foodie sports slang. For instance, when an athlete is called a "hot dog," they're not being described as a literal frankfurter on a bun. Instead, it's a cheeky way of saying they're showing off with flashy or exaggerated moves that prompt either cheers or jeers from the crowd and viewers.
In hockey, icing doesn't pertain to the creamy, sugary glaze on cookies and birthday cakes; it's all about the frosty, frozen rink. An "icing" happens when a player shoots the puck from their side of the center red line all the way past the opposing team's goal line without it being touched by anyone else. Pulling off a "nutmeg" in soccer involves maneuvering the ball between an opponent's legs, much like the spice that infuses eggnog, pumpkin pie, and chocolate chip cookies with a warm zest. A goal in both hockey and soccer is sometimes dubbed an "onion bag."
Then, there's boxing's "ham and egger," a label for an amateur fighter who executes the mere basics of sparring — like rustling up a rudimentary meal of ham and eggs for breakfast every morning. These comically culinary words and phrases give sports an extra playful twist for competitions that are as flavorful as they are fierce.