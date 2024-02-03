33 Mouthwatering Meatball Recipes

Meatballs are perhaps more versatile than you'd think. Served with spaghetti, mashed potatoes, or bobbing about in a spicy soup, there are plenty of different ways to serve them up, and each one is delicious. They are a great way to seal in meaty juiciness with a wonderfully browned coating and succulently textured bites. With the right herbs and spices, you can create flavors evocative of the European countries of Italy and Sweden, while also branching out to the cuisines of Mexico and Asia.

Since they aren't challenging to make, you might want to work your way through our curated mouthwatering meatball recipes. There are dishes here that work as hot sandwich snacks, party-style bites, and comfort food mains with tomatoey and cream sauces. While rolling homemade meatballs is strangely satisfying, there are also plenty of ideas that use frozen meatballs if you love a shortcut. Here are some of our favorite mouthwatering meatball recipes.