Common Myths About Deep Frying Experts Want You To Stop Believing

Deep frying is the final frontier for many home cooks. You might be confident cooking with pretty much any other method, but afraid of deep frying because you've heard too many horror stories. Or, perhaps you've deep fried a few times before and found it tricky or had a few mishaps. Either way, you may have fallen for some common deep frying myths and misconceptions.

It's hugely common for people to assume that deep frying is hard, or that it always has to be messy. Then, there's the food itself — a lot of folks think of deep fried food as greasy across the board, but it doesn't have to be. And this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to misconceptions about this cooking method. We know that deep frying can be a great tool to have in your culinary arsenal, so we wanted to get to the bottom of things. We interviewed three food and cooking experts who regularly deep fry food to help understand these frequently believed fallacies and the reality behind them.

Below, you'll find 11 common myths about deep frying that experts want you to stop believing. Not only have our experts shed light on what these misconceptions are but they've explained the truth behind them. This should help you get more confident with the idea of deep frying, or learn some tips and which deep frying mistakes to avoid when you want to give it a go yourself.