Peach and Cinnamon Overnight Oats Recipe

If you're looking for a breakfast that combines convenience, nutrition, and great taste, these peach and cinnamon overnight oats by recipe developer Catherine Brookes tick all the boxes. This easy recipe is the perfect way to start your day, being sweet, satisfying, and easy to take on the go.

To make this recipe, you'll prepare your breakfast the night before, allowing the flavors to meld together for plenty of time. It's a simple case of combining everything together in a mixing bowl, before transferring to jars and popping in the fridge. In the morning, you'll have creamy, tender oats, with the star ingredients — fresh peaches and cinnamon — adding a deliciously sweet and spicy taste.

These creamy oats are also packed with nutritional goodness. Oats provide a hearty dose of fiber, along with a hefty serving of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Chia seeds are protein-rich and loaded with antioxidants, which can have anti-inflammatory effects on the body, while peaches are packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium.