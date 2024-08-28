Peach And Cinnamon Overnight Oats Recipe
If you're looking for a breakfast that combines convenience, nutrition, and great taste, these peach and cinnamon overnight oats by recipe developer Catherine Brookes tick all the boxes. This easy recipe is the perfect way to start your day, being sweet, satisfying, and easy to take on the go.
To make this recipe, you'll prepare your breakfast the night before, allowing the flavors to meld together for plenty of time. It's a simple case of combining everything together in a mixing bowl, before transferring to jars and popping in the fridge. In the morning, you'll have creamy, tender oats, with the star ingredients — fresh peaches and cinnamon — adding a deliciously sweet and spicy taste.
These creamy oats are also packed with nutritional goodness. Oats provide a hearty dose of fiber, along with a hefty serving of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Chia seeds are protein-rich and loaded with antioxidants, which can have anti-inflammatory effects on the body, while peaches are packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium.
Gather the ingredients for these peach and cinnamon overnight oats
Prepping these overnight oats shouldn't take more than 5 minutes. All you'll need to do is combine rolled oats, chia seeds, almond milk, honey, vanilla extract, cinnamon and coconut yogurt in a mixing bowl, before stirring through the diced fresh peaches.
Step 1: Add ingredients to bowl
Add the rolled oats, chia seeds, almond milk, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and coconut yogurt to a large bowl.
Step 2: Mix
Mix well to combine.
Step 3: Add the peaches
Stir in the diced peaches.
Step 4: Transfer to jars
Transfer the mixture into two jars, put the lids on, and refrigerate overnight.
Step 5: Serve with toppings of choice
To serve, remove the lids and top with extra diced peaches if desired.
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 ¼ cups almond milk
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ cup coconut yogurt
- 1 cup diced fresh peaches
- Add the rolled oats, chia seeds, almond milk, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and coconut yogurt to a large bowl.
- Mix well to combine.
- Stir in the diced peaches.
- Transfer the mixture into two jars, put the lids on, and refrigerate overnight.
- To serve, remove the lids and top with extra diced peaches if desired.
Can I add different spices to these overnight oats?
If cinnamon isn't for you, there are plenty of great cinnamon substitutes to try adding to your overnight oats instead. A fantastic choice would be ginger, which pairs wonderfully with the sweetness of peaches. This fiery spice can be added either in the form of ground ginger or minced fresh ginger. Whichever you opt for, simply substitute it for the cinnamon in a 1:1 ratio.
Another delicious accompaniment for peaches is nutmeg, which has a nutty, slightly sweet taste. Since this spice is fairly potent, you'll only need a small pinch. Start with a quarter teaspoon and adjust this as you go if desired.
For something a little more aromatic, try incorporating cardamom into your peach overnight oats. This spice has a floral, slightly citrusy taste that can bring a sophisticated touch to the oats. Between a quarter and half teaspoon of cardamom should be a suitable amount to add a burst of spicy flavor without overpowering the taste of the other ingredients. Of course, you can also try using a combination of different spices to bring different flavor elements to your oats. There's plenty of room for creativity here, to feel free to customize your overnight oats as you wish.
Can I use canned fruit instead of fresh in overnight oats?
Yes, you can definitely use canned fruit instead of fresh fruit in your overnight oats. Canned peaches are a convenient and equally tasty alternative, and they're especially handy when fresh peaches are out of season.
When selecting canned peaches, you'll typically be met with two options — peaches packed in juice or those packed in syrup. Peaches in juice are generally lower in added sugars that their syrupy counterparts, so these may be the best option if you don't want to add too much sugar to the mix. Before adding canned peaches to your oat mixture, drain them well. This will ensure that your overnight oats don't become overly runny.
Canned peaches also tend to come cut into halves or larger slices, so you may want to dice them up slightly smaller before adding them to the mixture. Keep in mind that canned peaches also have a softer texture than fresh ones, so they may not provide quite as much bite as fresh peaches. If you'd prefer to swap the peaches out for a different kind of canned fruit, this will work great too. Try adding canned pears, apricots, or pineapple into the mix to experiment with different textures and flavors.