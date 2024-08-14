Taco Bell Brings Back The Meximelt And Other Classics, But There's A Catch
Do you ever wish you could travel back in time to a different decade to experience its fashion or music? What about its Taco Bell menu? Taco Bell's offerings have changed over the years, meaning you may have missed out on some delectable delicacies like the Chili Cheese Burrito or our favorite discontinued Taco Bell item, the Bell Beefer, depending on the year you were born. Starting this week, however, you might be able to experience what it was like to eat a few since-retired classics from the Bell.
According to information shared with Mashed, the California-based eatery will be testing a new, nostalgic menu that will allow patrons to revisit fast food favorites from the five decades of its lengthy history, including the beloved Meximelt of the '80s. The menu will be available starting August 15, and while there's no time machine required for you to get your hands on the Taco Bell favorites of yesteryear, you may need a plane ticket to sink your teeth into them.
Taco Bell's nostalgic tour will only be coming to three locations, all in Southern California: the Barranca store, located at 2222 Barranca Parkway in Irvine, and the Brea location at 303 W Imperial Highway in the city of Brea. Both locations will be testing the menu through August 21, and the Fullerton store, located at 31 E Orangethorpe Avenue, will offer it until August 19.
The nostalgic menu will feature five iconic items from Taco Bell's history
So, which items will Southern Californians find on Taco Bell's nostalgia-based menu? From its original set of offerings, the chain has chosen the Tostada to represent the 1960s. The item will go for $2.19 and will feature a crispy corn tostada shell topped with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and a tangy red sauce. Moving on to the next decade, the Green Burrito will represent the 1970s. Priced at $2.49, the handheld will be filled with refried beans, crunchy onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and green sauce.
The iconic Meximelt of the '80s will also appear on this menu for $2.99 and will be packed with beef, pico de gallo, and a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses, all melted together in a tortilla. The Beef Gordita Supreme — a flatbread filled with beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream — will represent Reddit's favorite Taco Bell era, the '90s, for $2.99, while Caramel Apple Empanadas will serve as a sweet reminder of the 2000s. Also priced at $2.99, the dessert will feature a crispy, golden shell filled with bits of apple and a creamy, caramel-flavored filling.
With so many beloved favorites, we don't blame anybody not on the West Coast for feeling left out of Taco Bell's upcoming drop. But there's no need to start working on building that time machine — according to the chain, it hopes to roll out this menu nationwide later in the year.