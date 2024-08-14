Taco Bell Brings Back The Meximelt And Other Classics, But There's A Catch

Do you ever wish you could travel back in time to a different decade to experience its fashion or music? What about its Taco Bell menu? Taco Bell's offerings have changed over the years, meaning you may have missed out on some delectable delicacies like the Chili Cheese Burrito or our favorite discontinued Taco Bell item, the Bell Beefer, depending on the year you were born. Starting this week, however, you might be able to experience what it was like to eat a few since-retired classics from the Bell.

According to information shared with Mashed, the California-based eatery will be testing a new, nostalgic menu that will allow patrons to revisit fast food favorites from the five decades of its lengthy history, including the beloved Meximelt of the '80s. The menu will be available starting August 15, and while there's no time machine required for you to get your hands on the Taco Bell favorites of yesteryear, you may need a plane ticket to sink your teeth into them.

Taco Bell's nostalgic tour will only be coming to three locations, all in Southern California: the Barranca store, located at 2222 Barranca Parkway in Irvine, and the Brea location at 303 W Imperial Highway in the city of Brea. Both locations will be testing the menu through August 21, and the Fullerton store, located at 31 E Orangethorpe Avenue, will offer it until August 19.