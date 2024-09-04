Loco Moco-Style Round Steak Recipe

Anyone who has ever enjoyed Salisbury steak might find a comparable likeness in loco moco. In fact, if you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, you just might like the classic Hawaiian fare even better. "Loco moco is what I always wished Salisbury steak would taste like, be like, and look like," Watkins says. She certainly doesn't hate Salisbury steak, but loco moco simply "takes it all to a new level." Watkins takes things to a whole new level once again with this loco moco-inspired round steak recipe. Instead of the hamburger patty found on classic loco moco, round steaks shine alongside other recipe staples, including rice, mushroom and onion gravy, a runny egg, and green onions to top it all off.

There's a distinct savoriness to loco moco that is pretty hard to beat, so even though it's not the most high-end meal out there, it definitely packs in a heartiness that other dishes just can't compete with. In this recipe, Watkins highlights the umami-forward flavor of the gravy: "The addition of a fried egg, with all that runny yolkiness, infuses with the brown gravy with this luscious, silky richness." Pair all of that goodness with a perfectly cooked round steak, and you've got your very own loco moco-inspired lunch or dinner — no trip to Hawaii necessary.