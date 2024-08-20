Sandra Lee's Evolution Is Seriously Turning Heads

Long before TikTok and other corners of social media started teaching you how to pull together a quick and easy meal with minimal effort, there was Sandra Lee. The former Food Network presenter spent 15 seasons fronting "Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee," where she was best known for using what she often estimated as 70% prepackaged goods and 30% fresh food to make the fastest, tastiest, most convenient dishes possible.

Like all celebrity chefs, Lee didn't just spring up out of nowhere to share accessible cooking tips with the world. The road to "Semi-Homemade Cooking" — and the path tread by Lee since the show ended in 2011 — took some unexpected turns along the way. Prior to teaching audiences how to make burgers out of chicken, cherries, and baguettes or use pasta sauce as a marinade, Lee's tragic life story included scraping together food stamps and welfare payments to feed her siblings and launching a décor business to make a name for herself. So, how did she get to where she is today? From humble beginnings to fronting her own Netflix show, let's take a tour through Sandra Lee's evolution over the years.