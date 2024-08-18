Humphrey Bogart's Go-To Drink While Filming
Humphrey Bogart was the very essence of old Hollywood cool. Whether brooding his way through "Casablanca" or outwitting foes in "The Maltese Falcon," Bogart embodied the mid-century tough-guy image in his legendary roles. Much like the characters he portrayed on screen, Bogart had a consistent companion in real life — whiskey. Many unique types of whiskey exist, including Scotch (Bogie's choice), bourbon, and rye, all of which sippers worldwide appreciate. However, Bogart had so much faith in the aged spirit that it once allegedly saved his life on set.
A notorious tale that underscores Bogart's affinity for whiskey comes from the grueling shoot of "The African Queen." Filmed in the harsh conditions of the Congo, many of the cast and crew fell ill from the unsafe water supply. Yet, Bogart and director John Huston emerged unscathed. Their secret? Steady consumption of Scotch — in addition to canned asparagus and baked beans for actual food — kept them relatively healthy when others faltered. Aside from this questionable diet, a wry sense of humor helped Bogie navigate the challenges. He recalled, "Whenever a fly bit Huston or me, it dropped dead." A few years later, while filming "The Barefoot Contessa" in Italy, he refused to feast on spaghetti, so he opted for meals of Scotch and minestrone.
Humphrey Bogart was a well-known Scotch enthusiast
Humphrey Bogart's love of Scotch was a cornerstone of his identity, similar to James Bond's fondness for shaken martinis and Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski's White Russian penchant. He didn't fuss over elaborate cocktails or fancy garnishes. A Saturday Evening Post article from August 1952 portrayed Bogart as "a whisky-drinking actor who has been hooting at Hollywood and making fun of its pretensions for 22 years" and described his ability to "nurse two Scotches with a moderate dash of soda all evening." After all, some studies have shown that when you drink Scotch every day, your body and mind may experience potential benefits, such as a strengthened immune system and a lowered risk of dementia.
When he was away from the demands of moviemaking, Bogart was a fixture at Hollywood's most glamorous haunts, including Romanoff's in Beverly Hills, where he enjoyed eating brunch. He could often be found with a glass of Scotch in hand, rubbing elbows with fellow icons like his pal Frank Sinatra or sharing a libation with his beloved Lauren Bacall.
Bogart famously quipped, "The trouble with the world is that it's always one drink behind." Imagining Bogie, deemed the top male screen legend by the American Film Institute, is nearly impossible without picturing his signature silhouette — cigarette in one hand, a glass of Scotch in the other.