Humphrey Bogart's Go-To Drink While Filming

Humphrey Bogart was the very essence of old Hollywood cool. Whether brooding his way through "Casablanca" or outwitting foes in "The Maltese Falcon," Bogart embodied the mid-century tough-guy image in his legendary roles. Much like the characters he portrayed on screen, Bogart had a consistent companion in real life — whiskey. Many unique types of whiskey exist, including Scotch (Bogie's choice), bourbon, and rye, all of which sippers worldwide appreciate. However, Bogart had so much faith in the aged spirit that it once allegedly saved his life on set.

A notorious tale that underscores Bogart's affinity for whiskey comes from the grueling shoot of "The African Queen." Filmed in the harsh conditions of the Congo, many of the cast and crew fell ill from the unsafe water supply. Yet, Bogart and director John Huston emerged unscathed. Their secret? Steady consumption of Scotch — in addition to canned asparagus and baked beans for actual food — kept them relatively healthy when others faltered. Aside from this questionable diet, a wry sense of humor helped Bogie navigate the challenges. He recalled, "Whenever a fly bit Huston or me, it dropped dead." A few years later, while filming "The Barefoot Contessa" in Italy, he refused to feast on spaghetti, so he opted for meals of Scotch and minestrone.