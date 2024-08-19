How To Choose The Best Costco Rotisserie Chicken

Costco shoppers know that one of the chain's best deals can be found in the prepared foods section. This is, of course, the store's famous rotisserie chicken. Busy shoppers who simply grab the first bird they see may be missing out on getting the most product for their dollar, but those who know what to look for will find it easy to pick the top rotisserie chicken available.

The first thing savvy shoppers should do is size up the birds. Typically, those looking for the best value and flavor should opt for the biggest bird available. Bigger, plumper chickens mean their juices haven't evaporated yet, so the meat hasn't had a chance to dry out and lose its distinctive taste. Bigger is also better from a value perspective, as most Costco rotisserie chickens are sold for a flat $4.99 price. Therefore, those who opt for a smaller chicken are getting less meat for their money, making it more difficult to turn the Costco staple into multiple meals, like rotisserie chicken salad and rotisserie chicken noodle soup.

It's possible to take advantage of this discrepancy because Costco isn't too concerned about maximizing its profits on its famous chickens. In fact, the company loses money on each chicken sold, with the product acting as a "loss leader" that encourages shoppers to come in and spend more elsewhere in the store.