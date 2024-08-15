The Devastating Death Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder Wally Amos

Wally Amos did not bake for the entirety of his career. Inspired by his aunt Della Bryant, Amos attended Food Trades Vocational High School, where he got an apprenticeship in the kitchen of an upscale hotel. Yet, in a school that favored white students, promotion was not easy, and Amos dropped out to join the Air Force. After being with the Air Force for four years, spent mostly in Hawaii, he returned to New York. The Famous Amos founder worked in the music industry, starting in the mailroom at the William Morris talent agency and becoming a junior agent in 1961. He booked many talented musical acts like Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, and the Temptations.

Later, Amos opened his own management agency and ran it for nearly a decade. Amos relieved stress by baking cookies at night and bringing them to share at work. Eventually, he wanted to pursue this true passion. Marvin Gaye invested money in Famous Amos, and with $25,000, Amos opened his first cookie shop in L.A. Famous Amos was a huge success and became a household name. However, it was difficult to keep profits up as the company rapidly expanded, and Famous Amos was sold in 1988. His passion for baking manifested through other projects such as Cookie Kahuna, which featured on Shark Tank, and Uncle Wally Muffins — none of which took off like Famous Amos. Wallace Amos will be remembered for a life filled with hard work, passion for baking, and chocolate chip cookies.