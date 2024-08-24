13 Unhealthiest Frozen Pasta Meals You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

There's often no sense in assembling a pasta-based meal from scratch when there's a cool world of frozen pasta meals available to do the prep work for you. These solutions for reluctant home cooks replace even easy weeknight pasta recipes with creations that require no more labor than opening the box, pulling back the label, and baking until hot and bubbly. Though they certainly cut down on the trouble-taking that preparing a fully homecooked meal entails, one problem many frozen pasta meals don't solve is the issue of providing nutritious fare with minimal kitchen labor. In fact, they often make the situation even more dicey.

Checking in on the world of frozen pasta meals, we found an array of dishes that load diners up with a mix of calories, fat, cholesterol, sodium, and sometimes sugar that can make cautious diners throw down their forks in frustration. We've isolated a selection of the worst offenders, meals that top out on the less-desirable elements as they pile on the dangerously delicious pasta flavors. Some stick a noodle or two over the line, while others leap right into the deep end of poor nutrition decisions. We'll explain more about our methodology at the end, but for now here are some of the unhealthiest frozen pasta meals you can buy at the grocery store.