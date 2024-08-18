Why Making Your Own Canned Butter Is A Dangerous Mistake

Perhaps you love butter with the intensity of 1,000 Julia Childs or fear a dystopia where there's nothing to spread on toast. Whatever the case, one day, you may feel compelled to stockpile bread's best friend. If you're into DIY foodstuffs, then canning some cheap butter at home might seem like a good bet. However, you'd be gambling with your health because that approach poses a botulism risk.

A potentially lethal disease that wreaks havoc on the nervous system, botulism comes from multiple toxin-producing bacteria such as Clostridium botulinum. It can paralyze and weaken muscles, impairing a person's ability to breathe, talk, and swallow. While botulism is rare and highly survivable with proper treatment, recovery might require weeks or months of hospitalization. The negative effects could even linger for years, and permanent nerve damage is possible.

What makes home-canning butter so hazardous? For starters, its acidity is too low (which actually means its pH is too high) to thwart botulism spores. Foods with a pH of 4.6 and under are acidic enough to stop the bacteria from growing and unleashing toxins. Sweet cream butter has a pH between about 6.0 and 6.7. Fermented butters go as low as 4.4, but some have a pH of around 5.0. Low oxygen levels promote spore growth as well, and canning minimizes a food's oxygen exposure by design. Admittedly, some home-canning methods haven't been scientifically studied, making the precise danger level unclear, but wouldn't you rather just avoid food poisoning anyway?