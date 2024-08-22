Outback's Bloomin' Onion Spin-Offs, Ranked

We're not sure exactly when a battered, deep-fried onion became synonymous with steak from Down Under, but no fans of the Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse are complaining. In fact, the Australian-themed restaurant chain sells over 8 million of these flaky, crunchy appetizers each year.

You can certainly attempt to make a homemade version of Outback's Bloomin Onion, though it might be a little too much breading and deep-frying in our own kitchens for our taste. It can also require a significant selection from your spice rack: One of the reasons these onions are so delicious is because of the seasoned flour that coats each onion petal before it's fried to golden perfection. The recipe for the coating and the accompanying Bloom sauce are top-secret, and we have it on good authority that the breading alone uses 17 different spices. If you're craving that tried and true Bloomin' Onion flavor, it's perhaps best left to the steakhouse experts.

Given the popularity of the classic appetizer, it's no surprise that Outback would start slinging spin-offs throughout the rest of its menu. We found four current riffs on the flavors of the original onion, and the chain is known to add seasonal options as well. We set out to try each one and see how they stack up against the old favorite — and against each other. Here are Outback's current spin-offs on the Bloomin' Onion, ranked from worst to best.