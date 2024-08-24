Adam Richman and Casey Webb have each eaten their fair share of gigantic, extravagant, and otherwise over-the-top pizzas as the hosts of "Man v. Food." While a typical episode of the culinary travel series revolves around a food challenge, beforehand, Richman or Webb showcases another restaurant or two in the same city as that challenge. Sometimes, a dish in one of those opening segments may well be challenge-worthy, even if it's not explicitly something that daring diners are tasked with finishing in a competitive environment.

Taking into account more than 170 episodes across 10 seasons, the largest pizzas to make it into an episode of "Man v. Food" may well be among some of the most over-the-top pizzas in America. The following list, then, is comprised of the biggest pizzas ever eaten on "Man v. Food," whether they're part of a proper food challenge or from a restaurant that Richman or Webb visits prior to the main event.