You Should Be Using Cereal For Your Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ice cream sandwiches and cereal are two foods that always deliver a delicious dose of childhood nostalgia. Although cereal began as a breakfast option, the advent of sugary cereals – along with the popularization of sweet treats like Momofuku's Milk Bar Cereal Milk and Fruity Pebbles-covered donuts – has elevated cereal to a dessert-worthy ingredient. Combining a favorite cereal with a favorite ice cream is guaranteed to be a winning combination.
While the traditional ice cream sandwich involves plain vanilla ice cream nestled between two chocolate wafers, this time-tested formula lends itself to several creative spin-offs. Variations like homemade deep-fried ice cream sandwiches, chocolate chip-coated sandwich cookies, and now, cereal-infused ice cream sandwiches, add a new layer of flavor, texture, and intrigue to this classic dessert. If you've always dreamed of dessert with breakfast or simply love cereal and ice cream, you should try adding your preferred crunchy and sweet cereal to your next ice cream sandwich.
Ways to incorporate cereal into your next ice cream sandwich
One way to switch up your next DIY ice cream sandwich is to swap in cereal for the cookie portion. When using cereal as your sandwich base, you will need a binding mix of marshmallow and butter — you can use our recipe for homemade Rice Crispy Treats. This will provide enough structure to hold your ice cream in place. Luckily, most cereals will work, which means that you can select your preferred flavor — whether that's Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Froot Loops, Golden Grahams, or Frosted Flakes. There is also room to experiment and swap out vanilla ice cream for a custom flavor that pairs well with your cereal of choice.
Maybe your curiosity and appetite are piqued by cereal with ice cream but you prefer not to make your ice cream sandwiches from scratch. If so, you can always opt for store-bought ice cream sandwiches and coat the exposed ice cream with cereal. While it may lack the novelty of a cereal sandwich, this approach enables you to mix and match cereals and cover your ice cream with a crunchy combination. Ultimately, there is no wrong way to incorporate cereal into your next ice cream sandwich. Whichever approach you choose, have fun with it and experiment with unexpected combinations. Need a little inspiration? Grab a box of your favorite cereal, and select one of these most popular ice cream flavors. The result? A creamy, crunchy, sugary delight.