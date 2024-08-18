You Should Be Using Cereal For Your Ice Cream Sandwiches

One way to switch up your next DIY ice cream sandwich is to swap in cereal for the cookie portion. When using cereal as your sandwich base, you will need a binding mix of marshmallow and butter — you can use our recipe for homemade Rice Crispy Treats. This will provide enough structure to hold your ice cream in place. Luckily, most cereals will work, which means that you can select your preferred flavor — whether that's Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Froot Loops, Golden Grahams, or Frosted Flakes. There is also room to experiment and swap out vanilla ice cream for a custom flavor that pairs well with your cereal of choice.

Maybe your curiosity and appetite are piqued by cereal with ice cream but you prefer not to make your ice cream sandwiches from scratch. If so, you can always opt for store-bought ice cream sandwiches and coat the exposed ice cream with cereal. While it may lack the novelty of a cereal sandwich, this approach enables you to mix and match cereals and cover your ice cream with a crunchy combination. Ultimately, there is no wrong way to incorporate cereal into your next ice cream sandwich. Whichever approach you choose, have fun with it and experiment with unexpected combinations. Need a little inspiration? Grab a box of your favorite cereal, and select one of these most popular ice cream flavors. The result? A creamy, crunchy, sugary delight.