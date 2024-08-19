Here's How Many Standard Drinks Are In A Mixed Drink

In the U.K., they have a pretty straightforward way of calculating their alcohol intake: They use alcohol units, which equate to 10 milliliters or 8 grams of the pure stuff, approximately enough for an average-sized adult to metabolize in an hour's time. Here in the U.S., we use the more ambiguous term "drinks." The CDC does offer guidelines, though, stating that a single drink contains 0.6 ounces or 14 grams of pure alcohol. That amounts to one 12-ounce beer at 5% ABV, a 5-ounce glass of 12% ABV wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof (40% ABV) liquor. A mixed drink with a single shot of standard liquor, then, would most likely equate to one drink as defined by the CDC.

Even so, the vague nature of the word lends itself to the kind of humor where someone will claim that they're cutting back and only having one drink, then holding up a cocktail glass the size of a 5-gallon bucket. Exaggerated as that may be, underlying the premise is the fact that the amount of alcohol in a mixed drink may vary wildly depending on the overall composition and spirits used. If your drink is made with overproof liquor, it'll have a much higher amount of alcohol than the standard version. (If it's made with Everclear, just say no.) Some drinks, like the Long Island Iced Tea, are made with a bunch of different types of booze. The answer to the question of how many drinks are in a cocktail is ... get out your calculator.