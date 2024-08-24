The Ultimate Guide To Whipping Egg Whites

Whipping egg whites is one of the basic culinary techniques. When done properly, the eggs increase in volume and attain a unique texture that, despite being light and airy, manages to hold form. Beating the eggs with sugar makes wonderfully glossy meringues that can be made into cookies and piped on pies, but they also lend those feather-light qualities to mousse, soufflé, or classic cake sponges. Despite being an omnipresent element in pastry making, it's also one of the most finicky ones to master, as success depends on many factors, including things such as the temperature of the eggs and the cleanliness of your equipment. Failing to fulfill the requirements leads to flat and weeping meringues, causing collapsed, dense, and chewy desserts.

To prevent mistakes from happening and to ensure that every batch of whipped egg whites comes out perfectly, we created the ultimate guide that will take you through all the steps of the process. To ensure we covered all the basics, we called in on professionals to reveal their tips and tricks for perfect meringues. We interviewed four pastry chefs who revealed the secrets of the trade, so next time you want to make French meringue cookies or the legendary Pavlova cake, use this guide as a reliable reference that will help you perfect the art of whipping egg whites.