On August 13, 2024, the snack world lost a legend. Wally Amos, founder of Famous Amos cookies, passed away at 88 years old after a long battle with dementia. He left behind a legacy: a brand of cookies that changed the shape of the supermarket baked goods aisle forever.

"With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story, and a source of Black pride," his children Sarah, Michael, Gregory and Shawn Amos said in a statement (via The Guardian).

But there's more to this brand than meets the eye. Did you know, for example, that it had been over three decades since Amos had owned the brand, or that the "famous" recipe has changed multiple times (much to the disappointment of fans)? How about that the chocolate chip flavor was not always the only flavor of these bite-sized sweet treats? Here's everything you need to know about Famous Amos cookies.