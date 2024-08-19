Review: Buffalo Wild Wings Scores With New Bacon Sauce For Football Season

Buffalo Wild Wings has rolled out a line of brand-new, bacon-inspired menu items, just in time for football season. The lineup includes several new sandwiches, but likely the most interesting new product on the roster is a sauce. Going bold, B-Dubs decided to remake a menu item that's so intertwined with the restaurant chain's identity that it's in the very name: Buffalo sauce.

No worries for the Buffalo purists out there. You can still get your favorite Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo sauce in all its classic glory, but for now, you can also get a brand-new Buffalo Bacon Sauce that's exactly what it sounds like — a combination of bacon and Buffalo sauce. But how does the sauce stand up to the OG, and is it worthy of your game day spread? We found out for ourselves, when we gave this sauce a taste-test as soon as it hit the menu (for more on our tasting methodology, check out the end of this article!).