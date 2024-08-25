How To Bake A Giant Cookie To Perfection
Whether you want to create a homemade cookie cake or simply don't feel like scooping out two dozen individual cookies, at some point, you may find yourself deciding to bake a giant cookie. You can make them with either store-bought or homemade cookie dough, but either way, there are a few things to keep in mind for best results.
First of all, regardless of cookie size, you want to start with a great dough — to make your cookie seem like it came straight from a bakery (if you choose to make your own dough, that is), take the time to thoroughly cream the butter and sugar together, and use a bit of bread flour to improve the texture. Once your dough is ready, don't simply roll it into a giant ball and toss it in the oven. It won't flatten out like individual cookies do — there will just be too much dough for that. Instead, spread the dough in an even layer to ensure that all parts of the cookie bake at the same rate.
If you're using a regular rimmed baking sheet, keep in mind that your cookie will likely spread out a little bit, and using a too-small baking sheet may result in flat edges as the cookie presses against the sides. A good rule of thumb is that your raw dough should only cover about 75% of the pan width, thus giving it some room to spread out.
The perfect shape and bake time
If your giant, hand-shaped cookie is a little lopsided or not as perfectly round as you want, there are some alternatives to the baking sheet approach, especially if you have certain dimensions in mind. You might consider baking it on a pizza pan for a truly gigantic cookie. Alternatively, use a cake pan to create a precise size — you can create a cookie that's anywhere from 5 to 20 inches across, depending on the size of cake pan you choose. Both of these vessels will help you effortlessly achieve that perfectly circular shape.
In terms of bake time, some recipes will have you lower the temperature and greatly increase the time your cookie is in the oven — think 290 degrees Fahrenheit for 30-40 minutes rather than a typical 350-375 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 8-12 minutes. Other recipes keep it simple and just extend the bake time, maintaining that temperature of 350-375 degrees Fahrenheit but baking the giant version for about 20 minutes. Keep an eye on your super-sized cookie, and just as you would for a cake, use a toothpick to test the center for doneness. If you're looking for ooey-gooey cookie perfection, give your cookie time to cool. This will allow the interior to "set" without overcooking the exterior. For a cool treat, stun everyone at your next barbecue by making our recipe for a giant ice cream sandwich that can be sliced and shared.