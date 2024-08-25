How To Bake A Giant Cookie To Perfection

Whether you want to create a homemade cookie cake or simply don't feel like scooping out two dozen individual cookies, at some point, you may find yourself deciding to bake a giant cookie. You can make them with either store-bought or homemade cookie dough, but either way, there are a few things to keep in mind for best results.

First of all, regardless of cookie size, you want to start with a great dough — to make your cookie seem like it came straight from a bakery (if you choose to make your own dough, that is), take the time to thoroughly cream the butter and sugar together, and use a bit of bread flour to improve the texture. Once your dough is ready, don't simply roll it into a giant ball and toss it in the oven. It won't flatten out like individual cookies do — there will just be too much dough for that. Instead, spread the dough in an even layer to ensure that all parts of the cookie bake at the same rate.

If you're using a regular rimmed baking sheet, keep in mind that your cookie will likely spread out a little bit, and using a too-small baking sheet may result in flat edges as the cookie presses against the sides. A good rule of thumb is that your raw dough should only cover about 75% of the pan width, thus giving it some room to spread out.