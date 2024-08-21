Beyoncé Is In Her American Whisky Era And We Can't Wait
Everyone in the BeyHive, brace yourself. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is dropping a new American whisky, and we're here for it. According to a press release, singer (and all-around music mogul) Queen Bey is launching a liquor in partnership with Moët Hennessy called SirDavis. The artist has been working on this new spirit for several years, according to the release. There are many unique types of whisky out there, and SirDavis will soon be one of them: It's an American rye that's partially inspired by Japanese and Scotch styles (which may explain the choice of spelling it "whisky").
The name SirDavis comes from Beyoncé's great-grandfather on her father's side, Davis Hogue, and it seems a love of whisky runs in the family. While the press release says it's the spirit of choice for the singer, Hogue also used to share his own homemade booze with friends and family by hiding bottles "in the empty knots of cedar trees" during Prohibition. In fact, per the release, Beyoncé said that when she learned her grandfather made moonshine back in the day, she felt as though she was "fated" to be a whisky lover.
Fortunately for Beyoncé's fans, we're far past the days of Prohibition, so this new spirit will be hitting shelves starting in September. If you're excited to get your hands on a bottle, you can preorder one (or two, or three) at SirDavis.com.
Everything we know about SirDavis whisky
This new project between Moët Hennessy and Beyoncé had expert help in its creation, according to the press release. Dr. Bill Lumsden, a master distiller associated with top-shelf brands like Scotland's Glenmorangie, helmed the spirit's design. The whisky is a blend of 51% rye and 49% malted barley matured in sherry casks. "I think whisky drinkers are going to be blown away because it's really quite different from anything I've tasted before," Lumsden is quoted as saying on the SirDavis website. (And that's coming from someone who earned a spot in the Icons of Whisky Hall of Fame back in 2019!)
SirDavis has been making the rounds and racking up awards already, earning a Gold Medal from the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition and scoring Best In Class in the American Whisky category at the 2023 SIP Awards. Even more impressively, it was submitted anonymously, so BeyHive-related bias can be ruled out.
Each bottle will cost $89, and starting in September, it's rolling out in the U.S., Tokyo, Paris, and London, as well as three airport locations: Los Angeles International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport. As classy as the star is (you won't believe what Beyoncé drinks with her In-N-Out burger), we aren't surprised that luxury giant LVMH (Moët Hennessy's parent company) was on board with developing SirDavis.