Beyoncé Is In Her American Whisky Era And We Can't Wait

Everyone in the BeyHive, brace yourself. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is dropping a new American whisky, and we're here for it. According to a press release, singer (and all-around music mogul) Queen Bey is launching a liquor in partnership with Moët Hennessy called SirDavis. The artist has been working on this new spirit for several years, according to the release. There are many unique types of whisky out there, and SirDavis will soon be one of them: It's an American rye that's partially inspired by Japanese and Scotch styles (which may explain the choice of spelling it "whisky").

The name SirDavis comes from Beyoncé's great-grandfather on her father's side, Davis Hogue, and it seems a love of whisky runs in the family. While the press release says it's the spirit of choice for the singer, Hogue also used to share his own homemade booze with friends and family by hiding bottles "in the empty knots of cedar trees" during Prohibition. In fact, per the release, Beyoncé said that when she learned her grandfather made moonshine back in the day, she felt as though she was "fated" to be a whisky lover.

Fortunately for Beyoncé's fans, we're far past the days of Prohibition, so this new spirit will be hitting shelves starting in September. If you're excited to get your hands on a bottle, you can preorder one (or two, or three) at SirDavis.com.