The Biggest Recalls In Kellogg's History

If you feel like the number of food recalls has surged in recent years, you're not imagining things. Recalls surged by a whopping 31% in 2023, with over 300 food products removed from shelves. Alarming though those numbers may sound, this isn't exactly a new phenomenon. For decades, food brands have been forced to pull products from circulation due to everything from contamination to undeclared ingredients, affecting almost every big player in the industry — Kellogg's included.

Considering its sheer size, it should come as no surprise that Kellogg's has faced its fair share of recalls. What started as a cereal company in 1906 has expanded into a behemoth of a snack provider, with Kellogg's the name behind everything from breakfast staples such as Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops to go-to treats such as Pringles, Pop-Tarts, and Cheez-Its. Back in October 2023, the company technically split into two: WK Kellogg Co, which overlooks North American cereals, and Kellanova, which covers international cereals and Kellogg's snacks. Both, however, still retail under the Kellogg's name. That means when a recall occurs, it's the Kellogg's brand that's stamped all over the news.

And believe us when we say that there's been a lot of news. While some Kellogg's recalls are relatively minor, others involve trying to track down hundreds of thousands of products in order to prevent complaints, sickness, or injury. These are some of the biggest to shake the company over the years.