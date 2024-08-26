Why So Many People Can't Stand White Castle

White Castle, founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1921, bears a certain je ne sais quoi next to our Burger Kings and Mickie D's. History buffs will be impressed by its lore as the first fast food burger chain to technically reign over America, but it's also a place people humbly love. The chain leans into its reputation as a seedy, late-night haunt, and thanks to a fan base that gobbles up its sliders by the billions (nearly 30 billion that is, as of 2023), it's done proudly with a wink and a nudge. Given the stately medieval branding, the mini-burgers sold by the sack, and a silver-screen tribute now a comedy classic, it's not surprising people harbor a rosy affection.

Although the company's put in over 100 years recruiting spellbound clientele, we can also safely say the magic hasn't washed over everyone. To those outside the perimeters of the castle's domain, the popularity can often feel puzzling for what's essentially grease-riddled bites packed in cardboard. Some credit White Castle with serving the worst burgers, period. You might think this regional-ish establishment is beloved by the masses, but unwrapping the myriad criticisms — the smelly aroma, the snail-paced crawl to the carryout window — shakes off the idea that it's universally adored in any way. So many people just can't stand White Castle we've found — and the feature below will tell you why.