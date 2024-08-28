12 High-Protein Pasta Brands That Are So Good, You Won't Know They're Healthy

Banza burst onto the scene with a protein-powered pasta made entirely of chickpeas as part of the company's collection of chickpea-centered creations. Apparently, once you understand the capabilities of chickpea flour to bring more protein to the diets of home eaters, you can work it into pre-made favorites like waffles, rice, and pizza, too. The real focus for pasta scavengers, though, are the nifty noodles that perk up plates with a nutritious alternative to the usual boxed product. And nifty these legume-based noodles certainly are; an extensive selection of shapes that includes the usual spaghetti and rotini also features frilled cascatelli, whimsical wheels, and double-twisted gemelli, among others. It's a thorough array of traditional designs that let you adapt your favorite recipes to include additional protein without dropping anything in the bowl but the pasta.

There's more being talked about around the dinner table than just how to get in extra grams of muscle-building protein where Banza is concerned. The company's dedication to using pulses to help add nitrogen back into crop soil while shifting the American diet to a more plant-based model underlies the forward-thinking concept of incorporating chickpeas into more foods as a protein source. This means when you eat Banza, you're not only taking in protein in the shape of your favorite pasta; you're also supporting a sustainable food movement that benefits both the consumer and the planet.