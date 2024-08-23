This Is What Tim Walz Really Eats

Since entering the fray to become Kamala Harris' running mate and the candidate for vice president in the 2024 election, Tim Walz has been under immense scrutiny. Sure, he was vetted for his background and political achievements, but what we're talking about here is what the man eats. Food has become a frequent topic of conversation for the governor of Minnesota, so much so that hardly the day goes by when mention isn't made of his preferred foods and what they represent to American culture.

Many of the VP candidate's favorite foods have made headlines, started conversations and even stirred up a bit of controversy. But coming from a governor who championed free school lunches for Minnesota students and the dismissal of restaurant junk fees in his state, the idea of food as a vehicle for reaching the people he serves is just another aspect of Walz's relatability. Here are some of his favorite dishes, preferred snacks, and fair foods, a menu made for sharing Walz's taste for Midwestern flavors with America at large.