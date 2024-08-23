This Is What Tim Walz Really Eats
Since entering the fray to become Kamala Harris' running mate and the candidate for vice president in the 2024 election, Tim Walz has been under immense scrutiny. Sure, he was vetted for his background and political achievements, but what we're talking about here is what the man eats. Food has become a frequent topic of conversation for the governor of Minnesota, so much so that hardly the day goes by when mention isn't made of his preferred foods and what they represent to American culture.
Many of the VP candidate's favorite foods have made headlines, started conversations and even stirred up a bit of controversy. But coming from a governor who championed free school lunches for Minnesota students and the dismissal of restaurant junk fees in his state, the idea of food as a vehicle for reaching the people he serves is just another aspect of Walz's relatability. Here are some of his favorite dishes, preferred snacks, and fair foods, a menu made for sharing Walz's taste for Midwestern flavors with America at large.
Corn Dogs
If there's one place where gauging someone's taste in food becomes an easy feat, it's a state fair, and few reveal a seasoned palate better than a corn dog. Governor Tim Walz's favorite fair food is a much-loved creation that fills midways and thoroughfares around America. It's not haute cuisine, obviously; everyone understands that hot dogs are much-maligned members of the processed meat family. A corn dog simply wraps one of these franks in cornmeal dough and drops it into the deep fryer, with a stick coming out of the end so you don't burn your hands or get them greasy while you eat.
But the ground-level joy that comes from digging into one of these meat-filled fritters is undeniable, and the VP candidate isn't afraid to dig in. He picked one up while visiting the Minnesota State Fair with his daughter, Hope, and shared a sweet video of the occasion with his Instagram followers. And it isn't just the corn dog as food that pulls at the potential VP's heartstrings; it's the corn dog as a concept, as proven by the patterned socks he received as a gift from Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, which he proudly displayed on his Instagram feed. Now that's corn dog devotion.
Runzas
Thanks to Governor Walz, the world got an introduction to the runza, though its appearance in his rally speech threw the listening audience in TV Land into a bit of confusion. At his Nebraska event, though? They were in full understanding of what Tim was telling them: this tasty German-Russian sandwich roll is a delicacy beloved in America's heartland, and it's high time the rest of the country found out about it.
While appearing at campaign events in Nebraska, Walz took the opportunity to duck into fast food chain restaurant Runza. This restaurant — named for the sandwich it sells — piles ground beef with savory seasonings in a hero-style roll with sauerkraut, cabbage, and onions for a unique creation packed with flavor. The basic runza can be jazzed up with cheeses and paired with onion rings or crinkle cut fries. Governor Tim's video on X, formerly known as Twitter, breaks it all down for his followers, taking a moment to celebrate one of his favorite delicacies onsite and throw the spotlight on a beloved Midwestern restaurant that may see an uptick in business thanks to the eating policy of the VP candidate.
Anyone looking to try making runzas at home can tap into the mighty power of the empanada maker to fill store-bought dough and press it into a more traditional dumpling-style runza using homemade ground beef and fillings.
Tacos
What exactly is a white guy taco, anyway? The phrase was a self-deprecating way for Governor Walz to say spicy food has different definitions, depending on the part of the country you're in, and his preference is squarely in the less spice category. The description stirred up a bit of controversy; by his definition, a "white guy taco" is ground beef and the regular taco toppings, but with reduced seasoning. This is a thoroughly familiar way to enjoy tacos for anyone without ties to a more authentic recipe or connections to a chef who can add true Latin flair to a taco. It's also a delicious introduction to a worldwide favorite, one that the VP candidate can use as a springboard for going into more fiery culinary territory as he stumps all across the country.
Aside from subtracting spice, the VP candidate doesn't sound like he makes his tacos much differently than anyone else. With a little encouragement from a spice fan like his running mate, he just might learn to turn up the dial a little and make his tacos more fiery.
Tater Tot Hot Dish
If you've ever been to a Midwestern get-together, you are probably familiar with the phrase "hot dish." If this is a new word combination for you, Governor Walz is here to introduce you to the concept. Hot dish generally refers to a hearty casserole-like creation that serves a room dependably delicious food in a single scoop. Walz's multi award-winning Turkey Trot Tater-Tot hot dish is a crowd-pleasing combination that has a regular place at cookouts and potlucks in his Minnesota home.
What exactly does a Turkey Trot Tater-Tot hot dish consist of? In a recipe shared on the governor's Facebook page, a mix of ground turkey, green beans and mushrooms serve as the base, seasoned with onions, garlic, and black pepper. A blend of eggs, flour, butter, and cheese creates a silky sauce that gets poured over the mixture. A layer of tater tots and a sprinkling of additional cheese finishes off the creation, which bakes until golden and delicious. It sounds like a modified shepherd's pie or Thanksgiving in a casserole dish, a one-stop collection of holiday-ready flavors you can serve at a seasonal celebration without having to go to the trouble of making a full-blown turkey feast. You have to appreciate a cook who favors sensible convenience over splashy spectacle.
Diet Mountain Dew
Not just any Dew will do when you're crisscrossing the country trying to win the hearts and minds of American voters. For Tim Walz, Diet Mountain Dew is the Dew of preference, a choice shared across the aisle with VP candidate J.D. Vance. It's a shrewd move on the parts of both politicos, providing a caffeinated kick without delivering unwanted sugar and calories while they make their ways to regions far and wide.
As the most caffeinated carbonated beverage on the market, any flavor of Mountain Dew is full of buzz; a juicy jolt that keeps you on your toes for long-haul voyages during which staying sharp is a must. And Minnesota's top brass isn't messing around with his Dew doings. A Kwik Trip tweet that recommended a 52-ounce Diet Coke as a day-starter was quote-tweeted by the Governor with the accompanying message, "Make it a Diet Mountain Dew and I'm sold." Outlets like Vanity Fair and the Wall Street Journal picked up on Tim's taste, turning it into a flurry of bubbly news pieces that soda fans all across America can relate to.
Tamales
They may not have been on his menu before his campaign stop in Arizona, but Governor Walz can now say that he has eaten authentic tamales in a region where this traditional Mexican dish is simply a part of the dining landscape. The lucky crew at Cocina Adamex in Downtown Phoenix received a visit from Kamala Harris and her Presidential ticket cohort for a batch of these delicious wrapped classics. It was a take-out order that surprised owner Adriana Zapata as Secret Service vehicles appeared on the premises. She and her son jumped into action to make three dozen featuring both green and red fillings, offering the pair a sampling of the Sonoran Desert's best dining. It gave the chance for the vice-president candidate to work his considerable Midwestern charms. "Governor Walz is a hoot. He is so funny. His character is every level of happy and funny and outgoing," Zapata told Phoenix New Times. Talk about making a connection through food!
Following Harris and Walz's visit, customers at Cocina Adamex even came in asking for "Scandinavian tamales" after Walz joked his lack of spice tolerance was due to having Scandinavian roots. Though no such dish exists in the world of Latin cuisine, this could be an opportunity for a promotional tie-in as election season rolls onward.
Spam
When guests come over to eat, you serve them something you know they'll like, even if that happens to be a familiar food like Spam. That's no slam on the canned pork creation, just an acknowledgment that it's an acquired taste that not everyone is eager to pick up. However, this long-time favorite is treasured by folks from cities in the Midwest to the shores of Hawaiʻi, serving as a savory start for more complex dishes reflective of the cultures that create them.
Phoenix sandwich shop Stoop Kid was also graced by the governor's presence as he stopped to enjoy a pre-rally Spam and egg snack. An Instagram story from the eatery proclaimed the VP nominee's endorsement of the creation, a cheeky nod to the brouhaha that's overtaken Tim Walz's life since he stepped into the bigger leagues of political power. Showing appreciation for comfort food classics could offer a healthy business boost for the restaurants of America, not to mention a potential uptick in Spam sales as fans are reminded of the canned meat so dearly loved around the nation.
Juicy Lucy
You may not pick up on what's involved in eating a Juicy Lucy just by hearing the name. It sounds like a fruit filled dessert or some sort of smoothie from the Jamba Juice menu. But Coach Tim knows that this succulent sandwich is actually a popular Minnesota twist on a classic cheeseburger that turns the original creation inside-out ... and that is not an exaggeration. If you think a smashburger can light up your taste buds, wait until you find out what a Juicy Lucy brings to the table.
The standard pattern for a Juicy Lucy is this: a beef patty stuffed with cheese and topped with more cheese serves as the centerpiece for a burger supreme that gushes melted cheddar all over the bun — and your hands — as you eat. It's a primal experience with gourmet aspirations, and it's something Governor Walz is none to shy to tell the world all about it. Restaurants around the Twin Cities serve up a Juicy Lucy to fast-food lovers who need a bit of novelty in their dining plans. With the VP candidate's help, this savory treat is becoming known beyond the borders of the Land of 1,000 Lakes as an all-American dish that you can easily make on your own grill.
Dairy Queen Soft Serve
Not every Dairy Queen fan gets the opportunity to step behind the counter to operate the soft serve machine, but Tim Walz is not just any Dairy Queen fan. He was welcomed during a visit to the Moorhead, Minnesota location, an event that scored a video post on his official Instagram account. A small crowd of admirers circled around as Governor Tim did the people's work of learning how to fill a cone. Based on the video, he could use a lot more practice, but he gave it the ol' college try and lived a dream that many will never get the chance to make real.
To be clear: It isn't Dairy Queen ice cream Governor Tim goes gaga over, it's Dairy Queen soft serve, a deliberate difference that arises from the composition of the creamy treat in the machine. So when we say this epicurean politician is a fan of the sweet vanilla swirl, it's the distinctive and unique cone-filling concoction that Walz enjoys when his appetite turns toward the sweeter end of the spectrum.
Pheasant
When Governor Walz heads to the fields to kick off a pheasant hunt, he comes back with a pair of roosters ready to be cleaned and prepared for dinner. Not only did he bag a feathered duo, he accomplished the feat at the 2022 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener, kicking off the season in grand style and giving the event's declared leader a chance to prove his hunting prowess. He's also a member of Pheasants Forever, a conservation organization dedicated to habitat maintenance and population control. Tim is such an avid pheasant fan, he's taken to Instagram in years past to call out the opening of the season.
Governor Walz took to X to share a photo of a finished pheasant dish, dressed up with all the delicious trimmings. Locally-grown wild rice from Leech Lake, Minnesota and bacon-loaded green beans accompanying a breast piece topped with sumptuous glaze. And Tim made the meal himself, crowing proudly about it as one of his rare cooking accomplishments. This busy leader is a living example of the notion that if the meal you're hungry for doesn't exist, it's up to you to make it.
Corn on the Cob
Sometimes the simplest foods are the ones that please us the most, sort of how a fresh ear of corn on the cob makes Tim Walz happy. He can be found on his Instagram profile, making a visit to the Minnesota State Fair for a farm-fresh snack and exalting the virtues of this quintessential Midwestern crop. His joy is written all over his face in the clip as he goofs around with a shucked cob in his hand. The soundtrack of the "I love corn!" kid plays as Tim lip-syncs the iconic line, a happy reminder from a true food fan that loving food doesn't have to be complicated. Taking joy in the tastes you love comes in any and all forms in the dining world, as long as you have access to the food you love.
Minnesota's top brass isn't just paying corn lip service, either. His dedication to helping Minnesota corn growers with support to keep producing this fundamental source of fuel and food is apparent from images of meetings with representatives shared on his Facebook feed. As one of the states top cash crops along with soybeans, Governor Tim knows corn consumption is good eating and good business.
Ice Cream
You can't be a leader in the heart of dairy country without being a fan of ice cream, and Tim Walz is an exemplary aficionado of frozen dessert treats. A trip to Duluth resulted in a necessary visit to Grandma's Box Car Ice Cream Shop, which appears to be one of the governor's favored stops. The charming eatery is located in Canal Park and features an actual box car converted into a snack stand that sells scoops and snacks in a quaint, old-timey format. Governor Tim made sure to call it out and share a mouthwatering photo with his Instagram followers to throw Grandma's a little love while sharing one of his choice snacks.
Grandma's ice cream is artisan-level deliciousness that gives visitors to Lake Superior something sweet to snack on while they walk the pier or visit the Maritime Visitor Center. And if the governor's photo is any indication, the handmade ice cream is doled out in generous portions, with giant waffle cones that stand in sweetly for Lady Liberty's torch. If you're going to support small businesses in America and around your home state, making sure a classic ice cream joint is on the list may be the most sensible businesses a governor can engage in.
Nacho Cheese Doritos (maybe)
When the crew stopped at a Sheetz convenience store in Pittsburgh, Governor Walz became a part of the Dorito phenomenon kicked off by Vice President Kamala Harris. If Nacho Cheese Doritos didn't get enough attention from being one of the best Dorito flavors, on the market, if not the most prime Sheetz food pick, the chips received an extra blast when Walz picked up a snack-sized package to make sure his cohort was covered for the ride forward.
Though Vice President Harris declared her preference for eating her own bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos in the past, is there a possibility that she'll give in and offer the Minnesota Governor a chip or two as they hit the road? There's no indication that Tim Walz is even a Nacho Cheese Doritos fan, though it's unlikely that such a varied snacker would be opposed to the cheesy crisps. Time will tell if his ticket partner is willing to share her chips or makes him find his own treat to enjoy during their ongoing road trip.