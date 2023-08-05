Runza: 12 Facts About The Regional Fast Food Chain Embracing The Midwestern Sandwich

Runza — it's the best sandwich you've never heard of. Unless, of course, you live in the Midwest, then you can't drive down the street without running into one practically on every corner. In the Midwest, the runza sandwich is about as ubiquitous as castles are in the German hillsides. This self-contained heated pocket of meat-and-cabbage-filled deliciousness has a long history, not only in places like Nebraska and Kansas, but across the pond, too. It's an old recipe that has survived politics, migration, and commoditization, as well as a few centuries and more iterations than the latest iPhone, or very nearly.

Like most foodie imports worth their salt, it's a recipe that most people in the area know about, but which non-locals are only now discovering. The pocket sandwich now lends its name to a restaurant chain, and lovers of this Midwest specialty come from far and wide to partake of its homey goodness. But it isn't just the restaurant chain's made from scratch stance on good food that draws people in. It's also a place where the dinosaur mascot, Runza Rex, photobombs airport meetups, all in the name of spreading the word about great food, and the Lego version of Runza is as much fun as the Batman Lego movie. It's one rambunctious runza romp of deliciousness with one great sandwich at the center of it all. If you've not tried Runza, this is what you need to know about this unusual sandwich and its namesake chain.