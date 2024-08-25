The Easy Way To Fix A Broken Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting

If you've ever felt like the classic American buttercream is just a bit too sweet for you, or the texture is too stiff, you need to give Swiss meringue buttercream frosting a try. The process of making it is a bit more involved, as you have to first whip up a meringue-consistency mixture before adding in the butter a spoonful at a time, but you end up with frosting that's light, fluffy, and absolutely delicious.

However, there's a chance you might run into trouble during the last stage of the process. Perhaps you've used your double boiler to perfectly dissolve your sugar in your egg whites, you've achieved the ideal consistency with your meringue, but when you add in the butter, it turns into a mess and breaks. If that happens, don't give up and start a new batch right away. "For Swiss Meringue Buttercreams, they will often appear broken when butter is added. Before panicking, just continue to add the rest of the butter and trust the process," advises Leanne Tran, who leads a six-person, all-female pastry chef team managing the sweet treats for dinner service at Bar Blondeau, events at Wythe Hotel, and pastries all day long at Le Crocodile.

Often, all you need is a little more elbow grease and patience to get things moving in the right direction. "It's best to not rush," Tran says. She recommends using the mixer's paddle attachment and simply giving the frosting some time to fully combine.