The Original Gardetto's Snack Mix Recipe Was An Effort To Salvage Breadstick Trimmings

Gardetto's, the iconic snack mix found on party tables across America, traces its roots back to Milwaukee in the early '80s. Decades prior to the pleasantly piquant invention, husband-wife duo Baptiste and Diane Gardetto founded Gardetto's Bakery in 1932 after immigrating to Wisconsin from Italy. During the bread-making process, they would slice off the ends of the long breadsticks, which were typically discarded before going stale. However, these perfectly good scraps would later serve as the foundation of a favorite munchie.

One day in 1981, Judy Gardetto, the wife of Baptiste and Diane's son, John, came up with the innovative idea to convert a batch of leftover breadstick ends into a crunchy snack. She steeped them in a mixture of oil, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, added various spices, then baked them in the oven until they were well done. The couple's daughter recognized the potential of her mother's concoction and persuaded her to showcase her genius to a larger market. So, the Gardetto family decided to package and sell the tasty morsels under the name Gardetto's Snak-Ens.