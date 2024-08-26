The Original Gardetto's Snack Mix Recipe Was An Effort To Salvage Breadstick Trimmings
Gardetto's, the iconic snack mix found on party tables across America, traces its roots back to Milwaukee in the early '80s. Decades prior to the pleasantly piquant invention, husband-wife duo Baptiste and Diane Gardetto founded Gardetto's Bakery in 1932 after immigrating to Wisconsin from Italy. During the bread-making process, they would slice off the ends of the long breadsticks, which were typically discarded before going stale. However, these perfectly good scraps would later serve as the foundation of a favorite munchie.
One day in 1981, Judy Gardetto, the wife of Baptiste and Diane's son, John, came up with the innovative idea to convert a batch of leftover breadstick ends into a crunchy snack. She steeped them in a mixture of oil, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, added various spices, then baked them in the oven until they were well done. The couple's daughter recognized the potential of her mother's concoction and persuaded her to showcase her genius to a larger market. So, the Gardetto family decided to package and sell the tasty morsels under the name Gardetto's Snak-Ens.
Gardetto's is a medley of savoriness and resourcefulness
As the snack gained traction during its first year, the family expanded the line to include an even crunchier, more flavorful offering called Gardetto's Deluxe Snak-Ens, which featured roasted rye chips, pretzels, and Chex cereal with the breakstick ends. The unique combination helped the brand stand out in the grocery aisle. Each piece was carefully seasoned, ensuring every handful delivered a burst of umami that fans have come to adore. It turns out there's a reason why we love crunchy foods, according to science: People instinctively associate noisy noshing with freshness.
In 1999, the Gardettos sold their namesake company to General Mills, which helped propel Gardetto's snacks to a national audience. What began as a clever way to repurpose breadstick fragments evolved into a sensation that's enjoyed by a loyal fan base that appreciates the product's rich history and distinctive recipe. Today, Gardetto's remains a testament to how a simple idea can grow into a cherished pantry staple. The blend of crispy breadstick pieces, hearty rye chips, and salty pretzels yields an incredibly delicious snacking experience. If you're ever in the mood to whip up a treat in your own kitchen, there are plenty of DIY salty snacks that are easier than you think, including a party mix with homemade bagel chips, pretzels, and bits of Chex cereal — just like the legendary formula that started it all.