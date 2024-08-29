13 Ways People Drink Whiskey Around The World

As one of the drink's proclaimed homelands, Scotland has a distinctive association with whiskey and the mystique that surrounds it. Whether you're a native Scot, an expat transplant, or simply visiting the Highland, drinking whiskey in proper Scottish style means taking it neat, with no ice added to the glass to put the freeze on the flavors. This also means drinking it straight, with no mixers to alter the liquid. If a beverage as complex and nuanced as whiskey is best served as-is, then Scotland aims to keep the tradition pure by enjoying the spirit at room temperature only — no ice to chill the contents of the glass or dilute the drinking experience.

Drinking whiskey neat allows both connoisseurs and noobs to appreciate the flavors in their most natural state. Though a few drops of water may be allowable to open up the elements to their fuller potential, the notion of serving whiskey on the rocks is a taboo that could make your fellow drinkers in Scotland look at you sideways across the bar when hearing your order. They may also slide over and school you in a more Scottish way to sip this solution. When a life lesson of such magnitude comes to your table, consider it a gift, accept it with a gracious "thank you," and give the teacher your undivided attention. Scotland Whiskey School is in session.