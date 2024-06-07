Mistakes Experts Want You To Stop Making When Storing Whiskey

A good whiskey isn't the kind of drink you're going to shoot your way through with friends in one sitting. Rather, it's something to be sipped and savored, with its caramel hue from the aging process. Plus, if you're a connoisseur, you've probably got several bottles on the go with various notes and flavor profiles, plus some unopened ones that you're saving for a special occasion. This might leave you wondering how best to store your whiskey. Or, perhaps you've noticed a drop in the quality of bottles you've had open for a while, and you're wondering what you're doing wrong.

We spoke to some folks in the know to uncover the mistakes experts want you to stop making when storing whiskey. After all, it's a shame for an expensive bottle to start tasting off because you've made some errors in keeping it. From storing it at the wrong temperature to letting the cork dry out, there are all kinds of things you might be doing wrong with your whiskey collection.

Luckily, our collection of distillers, whiskey brand owners, and spirit distributors know all these mistakes and how to avoid them. Once you've read this article, you'll be aware of the common missteps and what to do instead to keep your booze at its best. There's nothing to be embarrassed about — practically everyone makes some of these mistakes. But armed with this information, you'll never make them again.