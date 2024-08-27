How To Flavor Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting Without Breaking It

If you're a baker who even occasionally whips up cakes or other treats requiring frosting, you've likely tried your hand at Swiss meringue buttercream. While classic buttercream frosting typically involves creaming together butter and sugar with a splash of flavoring, the slightly more temperamental Swiss meringue starts with egg whites and sugar that get whipped into a meringue, which the butter is then incorporated into.

It's a more complex process, but the results are worth it — at least, that's the opinion of Leanne Tran, who leads a six-person, all-female pastry chef team responsible for daily pastry offerings for Bar Blondeau's dinner service, all-day meals at Le Crocodile, and events at Wythe Hotel. Swiss meringue buttercream is her go-to frosting. "It's much lighter, less sweet, and sturdy when chilled," says Tran. Since the sweetness is dialed back a bit, it gives subtler flavors an opportunity to shine.

However, given the various steps involved in making Swiss meringue buttercream, you might wonder when the ideal time is to incorporate any flavorings — and what you should be mindful of. Luckily, Tran has all the necessary tips depending on what type of flavoring you're adding. A good rule of thumb is to steer clear of too many liquid flavorings that might change the texture of your frosting and make it soupy. "It's best to use dry ingredients to flavor the buttercream like freeze-dried fruit, toasted bay leaves, honey powder, or ground teas," she explains.