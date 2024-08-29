If you're into food and cooking, you've probably heard the name Yotam Ottolenghi. Maybe you've known about him for years or perhaps he's newly on your radar. Either way, it might seem like the name just seeped into your consciousness and you're not sure why. You might be wondering, who is Yotam Ottolenghi and why is he so famous?

This chef and cookbook author has been on the scene since the early 2000s. He has his rabid fans, but there are also plenty of folks out there who might have seen his name on a cookbook or in a newspaper column and don't know much beyond that. If you're unsure what Ottolenghi is famous for, you've come to the right place.

We're about to do a deep dive into this popular chef's backstory, including how he got into cooking and how he became famous for his food. His recipes are iconic for a reason, so you might be about to gain a new obsession.