The Preparation Tip For Restaurant-Worthy Soup
Soup is among the meals where the gap can feel widest between what you'll find at restaurants and what ends up on your table at home. To be sure, there's little doubt that pro chefs have access to ingredients and training with techniques that home cooks can't match. However, there's one underrated key to crafting restaurant-worthy soup that anyone can take advantage of.
Among the easiest and most versatile tips to create a restaurant-quality bowl of soup is simply making it a day before it's expected to be served. Chef James DiBella told Mashed that he always uses this trick, as it gives the various flavors of the ingredients more time to meld and combine, creating an even tastier final product when it's heated up again. He said root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and onions can absorb more flavorful broth and even become sweeter.
DiBella also pointed to a second benefit that comes when the soup is reheated. The process further breaks down the proteins in the soup, releasing amino acids that create a rich umami flavor.
Don't prep soup too far in advance
One final benefit of prepping soup a day in advance is that it allows any bitterness in the ingredients to dissipate. James DiBella said this happens due to exposure to oxygen, particularly for ingredients high in sulfur. These includes many types of meat, poultry, seafood, legumes, nuts, dairy, and common vegetables like broccoli, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, and onions.
On the other hand, it's critical not to get carried away by working too far ahead. No one wants their efforts creating a sophisticated soup to result in a case of food poisoning. Although a little bit of time to rest is helpful, homemade soups are generally only good for about three days, though it can be less for creamy or seafood-heavy soups.
At the end of the day, those looking for a soup that rivals the restaurants with the absolute best soup in the U.S. don't need any high-end equipment or sophisticated training. All they need to do is remember this tip and prepare ahead of time for an even more delicious version of these hearty soups that will fill their bowl with goodness.