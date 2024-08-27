The Preparation Tip For Restaurant-Worthy Soup

Soup is among the meals where the gap can feel widest between what you'll find at restaurants and what ends up on your table at home. To be sure, there's little doubt that pro chefs have access to ingredients and training with techniques that home cooks can't match. However, there's one underrated key to crafting restaurant-worthy soup that anyone can take advantage of.

Among the easiest and most versatile tips to create a restaurant-quality bowl of soup is simply making it a day before it's expected to be served. Chef James DiBella told Mashed that he always uses this trick, as it gives the various flavors of the ingredients more time to meld and combine, creating an even tastier final product when it's heated up again. He said root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and onions can absorb more flavorful broth and even become sweeter.

DiBella also pointed to a second benefit that comes when the soup is reheated. The process further breaks down the proteins in the soup, releasing amino acids that create a rich umami flavor.